Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
fox10phoenix.com
Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty
PHOENIX - On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty. According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Valley man's life cut short after drive-thru shooting
At just 19-years-old, family of Jorge Valenzuela-Ramirez says he was happy. He was a new uncle, outgoing and caring brother and son, and a groom-to-be.
AZFamily
'Personal issues' lead to deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon warehouse
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens. Two Mesa restaurants had roaches crawling around in its kitchens and over-the-counter medicine was found near a food prep table. Soccer game dedicated to teammates killed in Surprise crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wednesday night is...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
AZFamily
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is dead and another man is fighting for his life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. at...
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Man dead after vehicle found rolled over in Scottsdale drainage basin
PHOENIX — A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning after his vehicle apparently rolled into a drainage basin in Scottsdale. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:30 a.m. near Shea Boulevard and 96th Street and found Roberto Pagan dead in his vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Scottsdale. Officials reported that at least one person died due to the accident.
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
Car crashes into downtown Phoenix building near 'The Zone' encampment
PHOENIX — It's hard to miss, even in a sea of tents and trash: a gaping hole along the side of a warehouse building near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. The property sits on the edge of the city's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," just blocks away from the state capitol.
ABC 15 News
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect who allegedly fired gun at officers during foot chase in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at officers during a foot chase in downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening. The Phoenix Police Department said Anthony Jones, 30, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday night on charges that include aggravated assault on a police officer.
'It’s all completely gone': Family left with nothing after fire at Mesa Public Storage facility
MESA, Ariz. — The death certificate, teddy bear, and baby shoes of Shaylene’s deceased 1-and-a-half-year-old son were among the things destroyed in a fire at a storage facility federal authorities are investigating. “We lost everything,” said Shaylene. “It’s all completely gone.”. Shaylene, her husband, and...
Comments / 2