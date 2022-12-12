ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police shares update of officer who was shot in the head while on duty

PHOENIX - On Dec. 14, Phoenix Police officials gave an update on one of their officers, one year after he was shot and badly wounded while on duty. According to initial reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Personal issues' lead to deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon warehouse

2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens. Two Mesa restaurants had roaches crawling around in its kitchens and over-the-counter medicine was found near a food prep table. Soccer game dedicated to teammates killed in Surprise crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wednesday night is...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man dead after vehicle found rolled over in Scottsdale drainage basin

PHOENIX — A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning after his vehicle apparently rolled into a drainage basin in Scottsdale. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:30 a.m. near Shea Boulevard and 96th Street and found Roberto Pagan dead in his vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
BUCKEYE, AZ

