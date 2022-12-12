ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Creighton’s fall, Mountain West success among biggest takeaways

We’re more than a month into another thrilling season of NCAA basketball and a lot has happened in recent weeks. Today’s edition of Loose Change, my two cents into recent college basketball happenings, will look closely at a number of different topics, including recent games, the rise of a few conferences, a closer look at some of the nation’s best freshmen, and a few quick notes on the situation at Texas. Let’s get right into the action!
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
OMAHA, NE
AllTarHeels

Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday

In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
creightonian.com

Bluejays survive scare from Drake behind career night from Maly

The Creighton women’s basketball team, fueled by a career night from junior forward Morgan Maly, survived foul trouble and a late push from Drake to win 75-71 on Saturday, Dec 10. Both teams started out slow, but the Jays got hot toward the end of the first quarter as...
OMAHA, NE
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit

Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
DURHAM, NC
klkntv.com

Nebraska football picks up three commitments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

Northwestern football team touches down in Durham

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
DURHAM, NC
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program

Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.
LINCOLN, NE
pinehurst.com

What Makes The Shortest Course at Pinehurst So Interesting?

Don’t let the accolade of “shortest” fool you into thinking No. 3 is a pushover. While you’ll enjoy limited bunkering and just one water hazard, this course features small, classic Donald Ross turtleback greens and tons of variety with multiple doglegs. That means you’ll need to be extra precise and take a delicate approach to most holes.
PINEHURST, NC
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announces resignation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from the district. "With deep gratitude for the time we’ve spent together, I notified our Board of Education that this will be my final school year with our school district," Logan said in a letter to the school community. "... I am forever grateful for and honored by the friendships and partnerships we’ve built together."
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy