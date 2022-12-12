Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
NCAA Basketball: Creighton’s fall, Mountain West success among biggest takeaways
We’re more than a month into another thrilling season of NCAA basketball and a lot has happened in recent weeks. Today’s edition of Loose Change, my two cents into recent college basketball happenings, will look closely at a number of different topics, including recent games, the rise of a few conferences, a closer look at some of the nation’s best freshmen, and a few quick notes on the situation at Texas. Let’s get right into the action!
1011now.com
Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday
In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
creightonian.com
Bluejays survive scare from Drake behind career night from Maly
The Creighton women’s basketball team, fueled by a career night from junior forward Morgan Maly, survived foul trouble and a late push from Drake to win 75-71 on Saturday, Dec 10. Both teams started out slow, but the Jays got hot toward the end of the first quarter as...
Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
sports360az.com
“It Felt Like A NCAA Tournament Game” – ASU Beats Out Creighton 73-71
Arizona State won its eighth straight game and now holds a 10-1 record after beating Creighton 73-71 in Las Vegas. Desmond Cambridge Jr. led the way for the Sun Devils with 19 points, and the Sun Devils add another quality win to their resume as they head into Pac-12 play in just a few weeks.
Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Is Off and Running
But the new Nebraska head coach must face some challenges.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
Northwestern football team touches down in Durham
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
Hutchinson, Iowa Western gear up for NJCAA football national championship in Little Rock
Hutchinson (KS) and Iowa Western look forward to Wednesday night's nationally televised NJCAA football national championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program
Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.
pinehurst.com
What Makes The Shortest Course at Pinehurst So Interesting?
Don’t let the accolade of “shortest” fool you into thinking No. 3 is a pushover. While you’ll enjoy limited bunkering and just one water hazard, this course features small, classic Donald Ross turtleback greens and tons of variety with multiple doglegs. That means you’ll need to be extra precise and take a delicate approach to most holes.
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announces resignation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from the district. "With deep gratitude for the time we’ve spent together, I notified our Board of Education that this will be my final school year with our school district," Logan said in a letter to the school community. "... I am forever grateful for and honored by the friendships and partnerships we’ve built together."
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
KETV.com
Dirty Birds serves up fried chicken west of downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Located at 1722 St. Mary's Avenue,Dirty Birds fried chicken made from scratch, craft cocktails and "cheap beer". KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan visits the restaurant to sample some of the highlights on the menu.
Researcher: Data misinterpreted on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter
The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools agrees to eliminate bus routes for thousands of students next school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Some 3,000 Omaha students will have to find new ways to get to and from class starting next school year. OPS says it is still struggling to hire enough bus drivers, and the district says it wants to provide safe and reliable rides. Every school board...
Comments / 0