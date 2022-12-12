ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tonemadison.com

Lessons from a massive report on Madison music

The Greater Madison Music City project makes its recommendations for improving our local music economy, and it is A Lot. Last Thursday at Café Coda, Karen Reece and Rob Franklin (aka Rob Dz) of the Greater Madison Music City project presented a 131-page report recommending ways to create more equity and opportunity in the local music community, and help the music industry in Dane County recover from the damage of the pandemic. (There is also a shorter summary version for the non-masochists out there. And appendices are at the same link if you’re a real sicko!) The research is a joint effort between Madison’s Urban Community Arts Network (where Reece is executive director and Franklin organizes the Mad Lit summer concert series) and the consulting firm Sound Diplomacy.
tonemadison.com

How levy limits put Madison’s budget in a squeeze

Even a fast-growing city can’t grow fast enough to overcome state property-tax caps and inflation. Imagine you are in the clutches of a snake slowly cutting off your blood flow. You have just enough room to maneuver and control what will lose circulation first. What do you sacrifice?. The...
