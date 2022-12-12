The Greater Madison Music City project makes its recommendations for improving our local music economy, and it is A Lot. Last Thursday at Café Coda, Karen Reece and Rob Franklin (aka Rob Dz) of the Greater Madison Music City project presented a 131-page report recommending ways to create more equity and opportunity in the local music community, and help the music industry in Dane County recover from the damage of the pandemic. (There is also a shorter summary version for the non-masochists out there. And appendices are at the same link if you’re a real sicko!) The research is a joint effort between Madison’s Urban Community Arts Network (where Reece is executive director and Franklin organizes the Mad Lit summer concert series) and the consulting firm Sound Diplomacy.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO