Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment
The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status. Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Still Has Voice Mail On His Phone From Deceased WWE HOFer
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer whose legendary career spans 36 years and counting. In that time, he's enjoyed several World title reigns, started his own wrestling promotions, and worked for WWE, WCW, AEW, and countless other companies. He also worked alongside one deceased Hall of Famer whose last voice mail is still on his cell phone.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlinginc.com
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
78 Christmas Jokes That Will Have You Ho Ho Ho-Ing
Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting, you ask? Because they always drop their needles!
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says AEW Star Is 'Killing It'
There's one AEW star that WWE's Bayley has been keeping her eye on as of late. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday morning, Bayley called several wrestlers and actors while raising money for the Family Giving Tree charity. Twice during the stream, Bayley called six-time WWE women's champion Sasha Banks and the two discussed the current world of professional wrestling, including AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Hangs With Two AEW Stars
If professional wrestling fans have learned anything about Mike Tyson over the years, it's that the boxing legend never strays too far from the squared circle. Tyson's relationship with WWE has long been etched in the history books dating back to his involvement with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during the build to WrestleMania XIV, but in recent years "The Baddest Man on the Planet" has also found himself hovering around AEW's orbit. The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion has appeared on AEW television a handful of times, from special guest appearances on its weekly "Dynamite" and "Rampage" programs to match-altering cameos at some of the promotion's biggest annual pay-per-views.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Sings John Denver Classic At WWE Live Event
Last night in Charleston, West Virginia, Jamie Noble gave his hometown a treat by seemingly writing the last chapter of his in-ring career. Moments after, Braun Strowman kept the party going by singing John Denver's signature hit "Take Me Home, Country Roads" to the audience. Ultimately, it was the fans who would serenade the superstars in the ring, which included the likes of Noble, Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan, and Madcap Moss, among others.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins
It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Messages Sasha Banks And Bayley On Instagram Live Stream
Bayley and Sasha Banks got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning when a former co-worker dropped into the chat during an Instagram Live stream to say hello. Bayley and Banks were discussing the current world of professional wrestling and their recent experience training in Mexico when none other than CM Punk popped up in the chat's rolling message board. "HELLO DUDES. Just sending love. Gotta eat breakfast. Y'all are cool," Punk messaged his two former WWE colleagues. "OMG," Banks then responded in the chat.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks Names Wrestler Who Does The Best Spear
Plenty of wrestlers over the years, and currently, utilize the spear as a signature or finishing maneuver in professional wrestling. Just off the top, you can point to the likes of Goldberg, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and yes, Roman Reigns. Over in AEW, Ricky Starks is taking over. Between his comparisons to The Rock, not to mention his in-ring work as well as his skill on the microphone, it's easy to understand why. Plus, the man knows a good spear when he sees one. After all, he utilizes his own version of it by launching himself full force at the opponent — typically after upping the pace and getting a running start.
wrestlinginc.com
Jungle Boy Apparently Gains A New Ally On AEW Dynamite
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry did not send for HOOK, but gained an ally in the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil during the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" special episode in Garland, Texas. Following his victory over Brian Cage, Perry referred to himself as a "Giant Slayer" for defeating Cage Wednesday and Luchasaurus...
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Deactivates Twitter Account Following Austin Theory Photo Drama
After a long afternoon of blocking Twitter users who questioned her loyalty to her husband, Keith Lee, WWE Superstar Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter account. Ahead of the December 12 episode of "RAW," WWE.com posted a photo album of "hilarious photoshoot outtakes" and one of the photos was Yim posing for a photo with Austin Theory. In the photo, Yim has her legs around Theory's waist while he holds her (and two cups of yogurt) with one arm and flexes his other. It was an innocent photo between two friends that was lost on some Twitter users, who began harassing Yim for having "an affair with Theory."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Bayley Praise Lucha Legend They Recently Trained With
Sasha Banks is about to be busy again, thanks to a little gathering she's reportedly planning to attend at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. In the meantime, however, Banks is spending some downtime with her good pal, WWE's Bayley, and discussing a variety of topics, including a trip that may have helped her prepare for her reported run in New Japan that may be coming up.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Underwhelmed By Some Rehired WWE Talent
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, he has brought a number of previously released stars from the Vince McMahon regime back to WWE. The list of previously released stars who have returned to WWE includes Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Sarah Logan, the Good Brothers, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Emma, and most recently, Tegan Nox. While Wyatt's return has been a hit and Kai is a co-holder of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, some of the other returning performers have not made a significant impact.
Comments / 0