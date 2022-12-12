ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Bull

3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods

When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot

SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut.com

Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne

For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants

This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle’s Victory Lounge closing at end of year

Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemag.com

University of Washington alumni create Seattle and PNW-themed games

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Tacoma aroma. Team Edward. Aggressive vegan sidewalk chalk. Know what those are? Even if you don’t, two enterprising recent University of Washington Foster Business School grads are betting you’ll have a lot of fun playing “Down The Ave” and “Keep It PNW,” card games that highlight Seattle and Northwest themes, respectively, in a playful manner.
SEATTLE, WA
FlurrySports

Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs

Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING-5

A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
BELLEVUE, WA
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA

