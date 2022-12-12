Read full article on original website
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods
When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
KING-5
Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot
SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people
If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington state city is No. 1 in the nation for singles. And if you guessed Seattle, then you are right!. According to Wallet Hub, the Emerald City is the best for living single. “19% of people in...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
Crosscut.com
Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne
For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
iheart.com
Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants
This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle’s Victory Lounge closing at end of year
Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.
Janet Jackson is coming to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!
Janet Jackson - Together Again - with special guest Ludacris, at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. June 21st, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday. You can win a pair before you can buy them!
seattlemag.com
University of Washington alumni create Seattle and PNW-themed games
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Tacoma aroma. Team Edward. Aggressive vegan sidewalk chalk. Know what those are? Even if you don’t, two enterprising recent University of Washington Foster Business School grads are betting you’ll have a lot of fun playing “Down The Ave” and “Keep It PNW,” card games that highlight Seattle and Northwest themes, respectively, in a playful manner.
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs
Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
KING-5
A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
