Pennington Gap, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend

ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Christmas in Kingsport

Over 100 trees decorated by local businesses and individuals have transformed Glen Bruce and Centennial parks in downtown Kingsport into a winter wonderland. Christmas in Kingsport, highlighted by the tree displays at Centennial Park on Main Street and Glen Bruce Park on Broad Street, will shine through Jan. 3 with holiday events planned each weekend.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jail Christmas

ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Of One Accord parties provide Christmas for Hawkins County children

ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller

Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club talks about Christmas

MOUNT CARMEL — Every Wednesday, pupils in grades 1-4 at Mount Carmel Elementary School come to school 45 minutes early to write as part of the Wildcat Writing Club. In the club, kids complete creative writing prompts and celebrate being published in the Times News WriteOn! section, which is part of the paper's Newspapers in Education program.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WJHL

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary

KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: MECC Promise will let students attend for free

Tuition-free community college, an idea that began in Kingsport, spread to the county and then the state, is now being adopted in Virginia thanks to Mountain Empire Community College and its foundation. Beginning with the graduating class of 2023 from a public school or recognized home association in the counties...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Deborah Ann Tankersley

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Deborah Ann Tankersley, 66, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Deborah was a hard worker, working in factories and working with Frontier Health. She was never afraid to try anything new. She was a friendly and loving person who loved to laugh.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
rvamag.com

Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains

Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT Elizabethton, had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a Pinning Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College. According to instructor Melinda Douglas, these were the first graduates...
KINGSPORT, TN

