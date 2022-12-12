Read full article on original website
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Helicopter brings Santa and gift cards to Northeast Tennessee children
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Santa Claus got an early start to visiting the children of Northeast Tennessee, but he left the sleigh at home and took to the skies in a new ride. Children at Rise Up! in Johnson City changed “Santa” as a helicopter piloted by Alan Bracken from the Inside Track WOW […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport library gearing up for a 'Polar Express' Saturday
All aboard the literary train. "The Polar Express" will be read and shown Saturday at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party.
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Angie Odom, director of...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Christmas in Kingsport
Over 100 trees decorated by local businesses and individuals have transformed Glen Bruce and Centennial parks in downtown Kingsport into a winter wonderland. Christmas in Kingsport, highlighted by the tree displays at Centennial Park on Main Street and Glen Bruce Park on Broad Street, will shine through Jan. 3 with holiday events planned each weekend.
Kingsport Times-News
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Kingsport Times-News
Jail Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
Kingsport Times-News
Of One Accord parties provide Christmas for Hawkins County children
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by...
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller
Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club talks about Christmas
MOUNT CARMEL — Every Wednesday, pupils in grades 1-4 at Mount Carmel Elementary School come to school 45 minutes early to write as part of the Wildcat Writing Club. In the club, kids complete creative writing prompts and celebrate being published in the Times News WriteOn! section, which is part of the paper's Newspapers in Education program.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary
KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: MECC Promise will let students attend for free
Tuition-free community college, an idea that began in Kingsport, spread to the county and then the state, is now being adopted in Virginia thanks to Mountain Empire Community College and its foundation. Beginning with the graduating class of 2023 from a public school or recognized home association in the counties...
Kingsport Times-News
Deborah Ann Tankersley
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Deborah Ann Tankersley, 66, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Deborah was a hard worker, working in factories and working with Frontier Health. She was never afraid to try anything new. She was a friendly and loving person who loved to laugh.
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators.
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT Elizabethton, had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a Pinning Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College. According to instructor Melinda Douglas, these were the first graduates...
