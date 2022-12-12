ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Ocala Gazette

Ocala business owner runs for state representative

Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement

Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Unveiling of mural depicting the wildlife of Ocklawaha River postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The unveiling of a mural depicting the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River in Ocala is being moved to Monday. The event was initially scheduled for Thursday, however, poor weather conditions prompted organizers to postpone the event. The Ocala City Council approved the mural in September. Drake...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Expanded midway, better irrigation in the works at Bradford Fairgrounds

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first phase of Bradford Fairgrounds improvements already completed, the next phase will see big changes for next year’s fair and beyond. Right now, 300 mounds of dirt are being moved to the property. In the coming weeks, the dirt will be mixed with the soil at the site so that the fair’s midway will be lifted six inches. This face-lift along with improved irrigation and other flood mitigation efforts will hopefully make the March 2023 edition one of the driest ever. Bradford Agriculture Fair Association President Bob Milner shared a popular saying in the county.
STARKE, FL
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring. Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC approves development plan, gives GNV deadline

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a revised preliminary development plan for the Springhills development to allow increased stormwater areas, a higher minimum number of units and a lower maximum. The BOCC first approved the plan in 2014, but after analysis for stormwater impacts, the planners for...
WCJB

Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout honored as Florida Miss Volleyball

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Volleyball is certainly the most popular fall sport for girls in the state of Florida, but there can only be one Miss Volleyball. For the second straight year, it’s Jalyn Stout of Santa Fe High School. Stout collected her second honor of top player in Florida across all classifications in a vote by state coaches and media. Florida Dairy Farmers presented her with the award at a ceremony at Santa Fe HIgh School on Tuesday.
ALACHUA, FL

