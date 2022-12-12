Read full article on original website
Ocala business owner runs for state representative
Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
Unveiling of mural depicting the wildlife of Ocklawaha River postponed
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The unveiling of a mural depicting the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River in Ocala is being moved to Monday. The event was initially scheduled for Thursday, however, poor weather conditions prompted organizers to postpone the event. The Ocala City Council approved the mural in September. Drake...
Expanded midway, better irrigation in the works at Bradford Fairgrounds
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first phase of Bradford Fairgrounds improvements already completed, the next phase will see big changes for next year’s fair and beyond. Right now, 300 mounds of dirt are being moved to the property. In the coming weeks, the dirt will be mixed with the soil at the site so that the fair’s midway will be lifted six inches. This face-lift along with improved irrigation and other flood mitigation efforts will hopefully make the March 2023 edition one of the driest ever. Bradford Agriculture Fair Association President Bob Milner shared a popular saying in the county.
'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
University of Florida’s Gator Tracks event showcases UF athletes giving back to community
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Athletic Association’s Gator Tracks event is taking place on Thursday. The event will take place at Marjorie K Rawlings Elementary in Gainesville, located at 3500 NE 15th St. UF student athletes collect, wrap, and distribute shoes to local elementary students during...
Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring. Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy...
Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
Alachua County Commissioners vote to pull support for housing project in east Gainesville
Alachua County, FL — In a special meeting on Tuesday, the Alachua County Commission voted 3-2 to put a pause in the development of a low-income apartment complex by Ability Housing in east Gainesville. “The county commissioners, they got it right," East Gainesville Alliance President Wayne Fields said. For...
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
GRU blames “labor shortage” for why 5,000 customers received late bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5,000 GRU customers did not get their November bills on time, and some still haven’t received theirs. “This is going on my second month I haven’t gotten my bill,” said Brenda Guerrero. She isn’t the only person in this situation. Emails to elected...
BOCC approves development plan, gives GNV deadline
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a revised preliminary development plan for the Springhills development to allow increased stormwater areas, a higher minimum number of units and a lower maximum. The BOCC first approved the plan in 2014, but after analysis for stormwater impacts, the planners for...
Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout honored as Florida Miss Volleyball
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Volleyball is certainly the most popular fall sport for girls in the state of Florida, but there can only be one Miss Volleyball. For the second straight year, it’s Jalyn Stout of Santa Fe High School. Stout collected her second honor of top player in Florida across all classifications in a vote by state coaches and media. Florida Dairy Farmers presented her with the award at a ceremony at Santa Fe HIgh School on Tuesday.
The city of Gainesville released its financial auditing reports, which were approved unanimously
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville Audit Committee presented a summary of an outside auditor’s report. The financial report was approved unanimously by the City Audit Committee. “This was a positive step and one that the city needed to get passed,” shared audit member Harold Monk.
Westwood Middle School in Gainesville groundbreaking ceremony rescheduled due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The groundbreaking ceremony to make way for the new Westwood Middle School campus has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Students and staff have currently been operating out of a transitional school on the south side of the campus since the beginning of the school year.
There are many attractions in Florida that involve animals. But some of them are expensive and may be hot and crowded. One of the most unique animal experiences in Florida is actually not a theme park or zoo, but a bat experience at one of the state's universities. And experiencing it won't cost you a thing. Plus, since it occurs at dusk, the heat may not be too bad.
UF to collaborate with Gov. DeSantis administration’s investigation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - The University of Florida will assist the state in researching the adverse effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one of three announcements Gov. DeSantis made Tuesday in his effort to make a case against vaccines. The governor made the announcements during a round table with...
