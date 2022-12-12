ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Classic Sandwich Has Been Named – Never Heard of It

A national website just named a classic sandwich in each state and the one that was named is Missouri I have never heard of have you?. Delish.com just named a classic sandwich in every state and I get the Illinois sandwich, Italian Beef. Heck, there even is a show on Hulu about it The Bear. However the website's pick for Missouri is well weird, so weird I have never even heard of a sandwich like this. The Gerber sandwich is an open-faced sandwich topped with garlic butter, ham, and local Provel cheese. Maybe that's why I haven't heard of the sandwich it has cheese on it.
