Peshtigo High School students learn work skills and career readiness

PESHTIGO—One of Peshtigo’s high school classes taught by teacher Scot Skarda is called “Transition Skills and Career Readiness.” Besides learning in the classroom setting, students get involved in volunteer work experiences, job shadowing, and vocational tours.

Students learn work-related skills in planning charitable drives, such as communicating, planning, coordinating, collecting, and accounting. Peshtigo student Douglas Rodman developed the “Tarts for Tots” charitable initiative. “Students collaborated with classroom teachers, prepared and delivered the tarts on a deadline,” he said. Skarda elaborated that they sold out in an hour and all proceeds went to help children with cancer.

“Through volunteering, students learn the skills and responsibilities associated with a work environment, along with earning dignity and respect,” Skarda said. “It’s an excellent way for students to contribute to our community.”

Peshtigo students volunteer to help with district sporting events, community events like Historical Day, and they also work at the Peshtigo Food Pantry. Skarda adds that they are currently working on a charitable drive to benefit the Humane Society.

Laforo’s Fresh Market invited the class to tour their facility and taught students what work in a grocery store would be like.

“I learned about facing shelves. It’s an important skill to know if you work in a grocery store,” said sophomore Sean King.

Skarda shared, “This experience piqued the interest of several students who promptly completed job applications.”

Sophomore Douglas Rodman now works at Laforo’s following this experience.

The Peshtigo Corral invited the class for a recent job tour, teaching students how to serve customers in a restaurant setting. To prepare for the visit, students completed the OSHA restaurant safety course.

Skarda explained, “Students learned what goes on behind the scenes in a restaurant, and the importance of good hygiene, cleanliness, and customer service.”

Sophomore Sean King played the role of server and took the orders of his classmates who were playing the role of customers. “I like their food. I could see myself working at a restaurant.”

“Students in this class are preparing for life after high school,” Skarda states. He would like to thank the Peshtigo Food Pantry, Laforo’s Fresh Market, and the Peshtigo Corral not only for helping Peshtigo High School students learn career skills, but also for being wonderful assets to the community.

This article was submitted by the Peshtigo School District.