Local schedule

MARINETTE — The Marinette High School boys basketball team could not overcome a slow start against Oconto Falls Tuesday night. The team suffered a disappointing 76-60 loss in North Eastern Conference action. The game was a battle of teams still looking for their first win of the season (both entering at 0-4) and the Marines had high hopes having won two in a row against Oconto Falls and three of the last four meetings between the two teams. ...

MARINETTE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO