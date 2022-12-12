ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Five local artists have been added to Laneway 2023

Five triple j Unearthed competition winners have been added to the Laneway 2023 lineup. Post-punk ensemble Coldwave will proudly open proceedings in Adelaide. The uncompromising six-piece have earned a growing reputation for their dizzying live performances around the South Australian city. Rising singer-songwriter and producer Felivand will open the Brisbane...
thebrag.com

Azealia Banks calls Australia “racist” and vows to never come back

American rapper Azealia Banks canceled a Brisbane show after calling a previous Australian show the “most racist, most demoralising experience” of her life and vowed never to come back to the country. Banks played as planned at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Sunday night and she was set to...
thebrag.com

The 50 best restaurants in Australia have been revealed

If you’re looking for some inspiration about where to head for your next meal out – and want to avoid dissapointment, then you’re in luck. Popular restaurant book and review website Open Table have revealed their most popular 50 restaurants. The top restaurants have been broken down...
Robb Report

Etihad Airways‘ Ultra-Luxe ’Residence’ Cabins, With Shower and Living Room, Are Coming Back

There’s been a lot of chatter about whether Etihad Airways’ super-jumbo A380 aircraft would return to its fleet. Now the UAE-based airline has revealed that the storied planes are coming back to the skies, complete with their signature ultra-luxe first-class cabins. After grounding all 10 A380 aircraft during the pandemic, it was unclear whether the airline would bring the planes back into service. But, ultimately, Etihad Airways decided to revive the luxury aircraft after customer feedback surveys and a new surge in travel as restrictions have relaxed. For the affluent travelers, that means the return of “The Residences”—three spacious first-class cabins,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy