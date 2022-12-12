Read full article on original website
Related
‘Everyone is so desperate’: backpackers grapple with Australia’s high costs
Travellers in search of a laid-back, barefoot lifestyle are instead facing housing stress and rethought plans
thebrag.com
Five local artists have been added to Laneway 2023
Five triple j Unearthed competition winners have been added to the Laneway 2023 lineup. Post-punk ensemble Coldwave will proudly open proceedings in Adelaide. The uncompromising six-piece have earned a growing reputation for their dizzying live performances around the South Australian city. Rising singer-songwriter and producer Felivand will open the Brisbane...
thebrag.com
Azealia Banks calls Australia “racist” and vows to never come back
American rapper Azealia Banks canceled a Brisbane show after calling a previous Australian show the “most racist, most demoralising experience” of her life and vowed never to come back to the country. Banks played as planned at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Sunday night and she was set to...
thebrag.com
The 50 best restaurants in Australia have been revealed
If you’re looking for some inspiration about where to head for your next meal out – and want to avoid dissapointment, then you’re in luck. Popular restaurant book and review website Open Table have revealed their most popular 50 restaurants. The top restaurants have been broken down...
Etihad Airways‘ Ultra-Luxe ’Residence’ Cabins, With Shower and Living Room, Are Coming Back
There’s been a lot of chatter about whether Etihad Airways’ super-jumbo A380 aircraft would return to its fleet. Now the UAE-based airline has revealed that the storied planes are coming back to the skies, complete with their signature ultra-luxe first-class cabins. After grounding all 10 A380 aircraft during the pandemic, it was unclear whether the airline would bring the planes back into service. But, ultimately, Etihad Airways decided to revive the luxury aircraft after customer feedback surveys and a new surge in travel as restrictions have relaxed. For the affluent travelers, that means the return of “The Residences”—three spacious first-class cabins,...
‘Road sleeping’ deaths soar in Tokyo as socialising returns to pre-Covid levels
The end of Covid-19 restrictions on Japan’s nighttime economy has brought more people out on to the streets of Tokyo – but it could also be contributing to a spate of deaths among people who are struck by cars as they sleep on the road. The number of...
Comments / 0