15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
Triple fatality car crash in Lufkin leaves community heartbroken
LUFKIN, Texas — Three people pronounced dead at the scene after a car crash in Lufkin around midnight Saturday morning. There were six passengers in the car. Officers say none of them were wearing a seatbelt. Two other passengers were flown to a hospital, while one was treated and released. The suspect was treated and then booked into jail.
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
Seven people were inside the Honda when the wreck took place. None of them were wearing seatbelts.
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
UPDATE: Names of three deceased from Lufkin crash released
UPDATE: Lufkin Police Department has announced that the three people who died in a crash on Saturday are Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage were critically injured and remain at a hospital in Tyler, […]
Cops say Sun, Dec 4th drive-by shooting still under investigation
Jasper Police Detective Joshua Hadnot said Thursday that a recent drive-by shooting in the southeast side of town is still under investigation, and officers are asking for anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. Hadnot said it occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th on Shady...
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
Man who was sentenced to 10 years missing from Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars is missing from a Beaumont prison. On Friday, December 16, 2022, it was discovered that Enrique Uriega Jr. was missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Low. According to their website,...
Police: Beaumont mom charged in death of baby lied 'repeatedly' before admitting she knew he was injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police say the Beaumont mother accused of child abuse in connection with the death of her 5-month-old baby boy in October 2022 repeatedly lied to them before eventually admitting she knew he was injured. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday, December 9, 2022, on...
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
Shara Rogers Crane
Shara Rogers Crane, 36, of Call passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Call, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper to celebrate her life. Shara was born on July 5, 1986 in...
Tom Crenshaw
Tom Crenshaw, 91 of Jasper, Texas, passed away on December 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Shultz Funeral Home. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tom Crenshaw was born July 3,...
Santa Claus makes a stop at the First National Bank Christmas open house
The First National Bank of Jasper held it's Annual Christmas Open House on Friday and Santa Claus stopped by to visit the children as the bank's employees did a great job of serving cookies, coffee and other treats to make sure that everyone felt welcome.
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
Charles DeRouen
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Charles DeRouen, age 95, of Jasper, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Homer Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Charles died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Dogwood Trails Manor in Woodville, Tyler Co., Texas. A native of Avery Island, Louisiana,...
