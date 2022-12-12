ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady got intercepted by a 49ers linebacker and then signed the ball for him after the game

By Tyler Lauletta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykhfo_0jfLo98G00
Tom Brady signs a ball for Dre Greenlaw.

@NFLonFOX / Twitter

  • Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tough day on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Brady threw two interceptions en route to a 35-7 loss on the road, including one by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
  • After the game, Brady signed the interception ball that Greenlaw brought out to him at midfield.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a rough day on Sunday.

What started as a homecoming of sorts for Brady, who grew up a 49ers fan in San Mateo, California, quickly devolved into a nightmare, with the Buccaneers managing just one touchdown en route to a 35-7 loss.

Brady was picked off twice in the game, including an acrobatic tip-drill pick by linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

While Brady struggled on the field, he was graceful after the game, as Greenlaw approached him and asked him to sign the ball that he had picked off of Brady.

It's not a scene you see all that often in the NFL.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Greenlaw was clearly tickled that Brady had accepted his request.

"The worst thing he could tell me was no," Greenlaw said. "I was always told if you don't ask, you'll never know. He's a good guy, to sign that ball out there. ... I appreciate it. He's the greatest. He's the GOAT."

Brady, 45, has played for more than two decades in the NFL and is now facing young defenders who grew up watching him play. For defenders just entering the league, sacking Brady is a common dream .

Greenlaw is in his fourth NFL season, but his pick off of Brady was just the third interception of his career. With the Buccaneers and the 49ers not facing off frequently and Brady still not throwing many interceptions, the chances of Greenlaw stealing another ball off Brady in the future are slim to none.

Luckily, Greenlaw was able to make this one count.

Read the original article on Insider

