Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Donation Location Update: Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of keeping the spirit alive
“Not only is it important to the morale of the child, but it’s so important to the family unit. It keeps the spirit of Christmas alive in that child. We want every child in Terrebonne Parish to wake with a smile on Christmas morning,” said Tracy Gautreaux, Co-Coordinator Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots.
houmatimes.com
Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18
The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Doors open at 9am. Entertainment is from 10am – noon by Cajun Sunrise. Santa will stop by for a visit at noon!
WDSU
Church organizes fundraiser for family of slain Uber driver, Yolanda Dillion
Four days after we first reported the gruesome stabbing of 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion and the community continues to come together to help the family, as they grieve her death. Including over at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Orleans East, where Dillion was a lifelong member. Dillion was...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
houmatimes.com
Lockport Lights Scavenger Hunt brings an element of fun to the family tradition
The Lockport Police are hosting the Lockport Christmas Scavenger Hunt! Take a look at the list below. Find the home at each address listed and look for the clue. Write your answer down on the sheet. On Sunday, December 18, bring your sheet to 617 Tenth Street to see Santa for pictures and a small gift.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting. Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens. The discussion...
fox8live.com
Celebration in the Oaks, Christmas in the Park canceled Wednesday due to severe weather threat
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Two popular holiday light shows in the New Orleans metro area canceled their Wednesday night events due to a severe weather threat. Celebration in the Oaks at New Orleans City Park will close Wednesday “due to impending inclement weather and the impact it has on exhibit operations,” City Park officials announced.
harveyworld.org
"Brunch with Bishop" coming to Harvey kids this weekend
One community group is hosting a free family-oriented brunch this weekend. Head over to Universal Baptist Church, Saturday, December 17 starting at 11am for food and fun. “The future of Harvey and the world is in the hands of the young,” said one organizer with Citizens United for Harvey’s Youth, which is co-hosting the event with church leadership.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges those in mobile homes to seek shelter at Terrytown Playground
Terrytown Playground in Jefferson Parish will open at 12 p.m. as a shelter for those in mobile homes to ride out today's inclement weather. The hurricane-grade structure is located at 641 Heritage Avenue in unincorporated Gretna. "Seek alternative shelter if you're in a mobile home," the parish posted on social...
myneworleans.com
LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
NOLA.com
Catholic Charities CEO Marjorie Hebert helps move people from crisis to stability
Sr. Marjorie Hebert, M.S.C., serves as the president and CEO of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. Catholic Charities runs 23 programs with nearly 500 employees and over 2,000 volunteers who provide health and human services to over 50,000 vulnerable and needy individuals of all races, faiths and cultures each year.
myneworleans.com
Dashing Through the Fog: A New Orleans White Christmas
Fog at Christmas time, when the earth’s warmth mingles with the cool crispness of the air, is such a seasonal factor in America that it even provided the premise of a song. It was a foggy Christmas Eve that made the glowing properties of an outcast reindeer’s nose useful to his employer’s delivery service. Because of the fog, the reindeer went from being laughed at, called names and being denied participation in reindeer games to going down in history.
fox8live.com
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
WDSU
New Orleans begins cleanup process after widespread tornado damage
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area werestruck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. The first tornado touched down in Killona in St. Charles Parish. A woman was pronounced dead following the tornado. At least seven others were also injured. Widespread damage to homes and powerlines has...
NOLA.com
Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues
The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NOLA.com
Relatives find Killona woman dead, children injured after tornado destroys neighborhood
After a freight train of a twister barreled down her street in Killona and flipped her trailer onto its side, Audrey Mitchell was inspecting the damage Wednsday afternoon when she overheard Allison Raymond’s 10-year-old grandson desperately calling out for help. Raymond, 56, was Mitchell's godmother, and lived about a...
Parish by Parish updates after tornados
NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles. A tornado touched down near the correctional facility in Killona, St. Charles Parish. One woman was found dead outdoors, and eight people were taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency and said most...
Thousands confirmed without power in Greater New Orleans Area
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of residencies and businesses in the New Orleans area are currently without power after a series of severe storms passed through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Entergy New Orleans is reporting:. approximately 21,200 without power in Jefferson Parish. 9,200 without power in Orleans Parish. 4,000...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
Comments / 0