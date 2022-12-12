Fog at Christmas time, when the earth’s warmth mingles with the cool crispness of the air, is such a seasonal factor in America that it even provided the premise of a song. It was a foggy Christmas Eve that made the glowing properties of an outcast reindeer’s nose useful to his employer’s delivery service. Because of the fog, the reindeer went from being laughed at, called names and being denied participation in reindeer games to going down in history.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO