New Orleans, LA

houmatimes.com

Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18

The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Doors open at 9am. Entertainment is from 10am – noon by Cajun Sunrise. Santa will stop by for a visit at noon!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
harveyworld.org

"Brunch with Bishop" coming to Harvey kids this weekend

One community group is hosting a free family-oriented brunch this weekend. Head over to Universal Baptist Church, Saturday, December 17 starting at 11am for food and fun. “The future of Harvey and the world is in the hands of the young,” said one organizer with Citizens United for Harvey’s Youth, which is co-hosting the event with church leadership.
HARVEY, LA
myneworleans.com

LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Dashing Through the Fog: A New Orleans White Christmas

Fog at Christmas time, when the earth’s warmth mingles with the cool crispness of the air, is such a seasonal factor in America that it even provided the premise of a song. It was a foggy Christmas Eve that made the glowing properties of an outcast reindeer’s nose useful to his employer’s delivery service. Because of the fog, the reindeer went from being laughed at, called names and being denied participation in reindeer games to going down in history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDSU

New Orleans begins cleanup process after widespread tornado damage

NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area werestruck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. The first tornado touched down in Killona in St. Charles Parish. A woman was pronounced dead following the tornado. At least seven others were also injured. Widespread damage to homes and powerlines has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues

The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Parish by Parish updates after tornados

NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles. A tornado touched down near the correctional facility in Killona, St. Charles Parish. One woman was found dead outdoors, and eight people were taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency and said most...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Thousands confirmed without power in Greater New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of residencies and businesses in the New Orleans area are currently without power after a series of severe storms passed through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Entergy New Orleans is reporting:. approximately 21,200 without power in Jefferson Parish. 9,200 without power in Orleans Parish. 4,000...
TANGIPAHOA, LA

