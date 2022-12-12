ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
KPCW

Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old

More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
HEBER CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22

TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT

