KSLTV
American Fork man charged in connection with Taylorsville crash that critically injured teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man who police say was using prescription drugs and had drug paraphernalia in his car when he crashed into another vehicle and critically injured a teen girl — even though he claimed he did not drink or do drugs — is now facing several charges.
KSLTV
UHP troopers pull over drivers going over 100 mph, busy clearing crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — A dayslong winter storm has created serious driving challenges for Utah’s troopers and drivers. Law enforcement responded to hundreds of crashes over the past 24 hours. Even the threat of black ice is not enough to get some drivers to slow down. On Tuesday,...
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
Gephardt Daily
Driver, passenger transported to trauma center after car crash, extrication in Davis County
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews from multiple cities responded Tuesday to a serious injury accident requiring extrication. A car hit a roadside barrier on U.S. 89 in Fruit Heights, and emergency responders were notified at about 10:45 a.m. “Two patients were transported with...
Fiancée of hit-and-run victim gets some closure after suspected driver arrested
It’s been almost 10 months since 26-year-old Carol “Butterflii” Galentine was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City.
KUTV
Utah parolee on run since October named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and parole fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Leslie Jerome Underwood, 55, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has multiple convictions for weapons offenses and the former...
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
KSLTV
Utah woman gets new prosthetic legs one year after near-death experience
MURRAY, Utah — Wednesday was a brand new day for a mother of five involved in a near-death accident one year ago. Heather Vanboerum, 51, got new and improved prosthetic legs that allow her to do things she never thought possible. “They feel so good. These feel like my...
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old
More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
KTVB
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition
A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border.
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
eastidahonews.com
‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22
TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
KSLTV
UPDATE: One person shot in Eagle Mountain area, lockout at schools lifted as police try to contain suspect
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One person was shot and another has been taken into custody in Eagle Mountain Monday afternoon. Earlier, four schools in the area were placed on lockout in the area as police worked to contain the suspect. By 4:25, Eagle Mountain announced the scene was clear...
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
18-year-old dies after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A young woman from Oregon died over the weekend after crashing into a ski lift tower at Deer Valley Resort while tubing.
