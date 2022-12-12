VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Louis R. Jones was known as Mr. Bayside. So it only seemed fitting that Virginia Beach City Council saw fit to honor Jones, who served on Virginia Beach City Council for 36 years until he died June 18 at age 86, with the renaming of the Bayside Recreation Center to the The Louis R. Jones Bayside Recreation Center after council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday to rename it.

