This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Missing senior citizen located and saved by Virginia Beach Helicopter Unit
Because of helicopter's technology, the aviation unit thinks that equipment used was not only time saving but lifesaving.
Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families through holiday distribution event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event on Tuesday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Services, they fed 2,087 households with Christmas just around the corner. This...
WAVY News 10
VB Council honors ‘Mr. Bayside’ with naming of rec center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Louis R. Jones was known as Mr. Bayside. So it only seemed fitting that Virginia Beach City Council saw fit to honor Jones, who served on Virginia Beach City Council for 36 years until he died June 18 at age 86, with the renaming of the Bayside Recreation Center to the The Louis R. Jones Bayside Recreation Center after council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday to rename it.
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth holds job fair to fill hundreds of positions ahead of January opening
The job fair Thursday at the Holiday Inn in Virginia Beach is runs until 6 p.m. The Casino aims to fill about 200 security, hospitality, food and beverage positions.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti.
WTKR
Everyday Hero: Local Red Kettle bell ringer radiates holiday cheer
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a familiar sight we see this time of year—Salvation Army bell ringers. There's one in particular at the Walmart at Salem Crossing Shopping Center in Virginia Beach, Batista Jones, who is super passionate about spreading holiday cheer. "They like to see someone nice,...
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean View home
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean view home: 'I immediately locked the door and called 911'
Chesapeake announces another year of 'Turkey Instead of a Ticket'
Chesapeake brings back another year of 'Turkey Instead of a Ticket,' when officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M
Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site."
WAVY News 10
Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises more money for natural resources
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A magnificent new park in Franklin is a new place to enjoy nature in our area. The Blackwater Park is 200 acres and will soon be growing by another 96 acres in donated land. WAVY was the only media organization at Tuesday’s opening event, which...
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation.
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed the news to WAVY on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Unbreakable spirit: Newport News teacher breaking barriers in her classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News teacher is playing a vital role in her own community, helping to shape the next generation of children. But not only is she doing that, she’s also sharing her unbreakable spirit. In a classroom full of eager, energetic first graders,...
After almost 2 years, Military Circle Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that has been running at Military Circle Mall since January 2021 will shut down this month. Monday, the city of Norfolk said that the clinic would offer its last vaccines on Saturday, Dec. 17. That's almost a two-year project. Throughout its run,...
Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch
Donovon Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer, Officer Simmons, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.
13newsnow.com
Controversial 'Satan' club takes center-stage at Chesapeake School Board meeting
Dozens of parents are signed up to speak about the After School Satan Club. Organizers said they're starting it in response to the Christian Good News Club.
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
How this teen has managed to run a bakery and keep a 4.0 GPA
The student, basketball player and baker is maintaining a 4.0 GPA and has his sights set on Harvard, Princeton and Yale.
