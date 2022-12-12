Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of Wichita Falls makes last minute push for Tree of Lights campaign
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is making a last minute push for their Tree of Lights fundraising campaign. The community has the opportunity to donate to light a light on the tree in honor of a loved one. If the donation goal of $300,000 is reached by Friday, Dec. 16, the star on top of the tree will be lit.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools set to open in fall of 2024, changes in zoning are now being made. Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said they wanted to get this done as early as possible because the longer they wait, the more complicated it will get. They want to create good feeder patterns between the elementary, middle and high schools.
newschannel6now.com
MSU men’s, women’s host St. Mary’s
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State basketball hosted St. Mary’s Monday night.
newschannel6now.com
15-year-old raises money for nonprofit in WF
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Social media can start movements and in some cases, raise money. A fifteen-year-old, named Rosalie Alfert, did just that. She raised 750 dollars in Tik Tok donations for a nonprofit in Wichita Falls. Rosalie is many things, a student, a daughter, and even a co-operator of an axe-throwing shop but perhaps the most interesting thing about her is her platform on Tik Tok. Rosalie manages two accounts, one of which has over three million likes and 77,000 followers, which she says isn’t easy.
newschannel6now.com
WFISD school board gives update on budget
WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD school board discussed the latest regarding their financial status halfway through the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said they are right on track with their $147 million budget, which includes their staff budget that accommodates almost 85% of their overall budget and the two new high schools.
newschannel6now.com
WFISD recognizes students for helping at car wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three brothers were recognized at the Wichita Falls ISD board meeting Monday night for an act of heroism. On the morning of Nov. 16, three brothers, Braeylon, Rickie and Elijah Williams, were waiting on their bus to go to school when they witnessed a single-car crash. They heard children crying and immediately ran over to help. After smelling gas, they pulled three children and their mother out from the car and brought them home to safety.
newschannel6now.com
Union Square delivers gifts to Ben Milam Elementary kids
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Children in need will have presents under the tree Christmas morning, all thanks to Union Square. The credit union donated 50 gifts to Ben Milam Elementary Wednesday morning. This is the 5th year Union Square has partnered with Ben Milam Elementary to help ensure children...
newschannel6now.com
Kiowa Casino raises over $20k from 14th Cash for Toys Drive
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel hosted its 14th annual Cash for Toys Drive last week to help children in need of gifts. $20,379.88 was distributed to several Texoma organizations on Wednesday. Guests at the casino were invited to donate $10 or more in cash in exchange for free play rewards. The money raised will go to help buy gifts for kids in need this holiday season.
archercountynews.com
Laveita Wilson Sadler
LaVeita Wilson Sadler, age 71, of Paducah, Texas passed away Monday, Dec. 12, in a Wichita Falls hospital. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks. City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Friday, Jan. 2, 2023 for New Year’s Day.
newschannel6now.com
Wilbarger County residents look forward to new hydrogen plant
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wilbarger County are already talking about the nearly $4 billion plant coming to their area. Air Production and The AES Corporation have chosen Wilbarger County to build the largest hydrogen plant ever in the United States. Residents are excited and expect it to do some good.
newschannel6now.com
Seasonably Cool
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re on the cool side of a big storms located to our north. This will continue bringing us cool weather into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s by day and 20s and 30s by night. The forecast looks dry until maybe some rain chances early next week. We’re still watching for an Arctic blast headed our way toward the end of next week. As of now, the forecast would favor dry and cold weather.
newschannel6now.com
Colder temps look likely next week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, temps will continue to fall. We will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 29 with clear skies. Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s.
kswo.com
Lawton business owner facing federal cocaine distribution charge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A business owner is in federal custody after being charged with distributing cocaine out of a Comanche County business. According to federal court documents, Isaiah McGill is charged with distribution of cocaine after a criminal complaint was filed on December 7. Documents say McGill was contacted...
newschannel6now.com
How to manage stress during the holidays
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For those who think holiday stress can’t be avoided, it actually can. Irma Escobedo, a licensed professional counselor at the Community Healthcare Center, wants people to know there’s a way to manage it all. “The holidays are definitely stressful and I think a...
Vernon community excited for hydrogen plant, potential economic booster
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an October report, Wilbarger County has an unemployment rate of 4.8%. The highest in our area. It’s the only county in the area that is over 4%. But, that could soon change with the announcement of the new hydrogen production plant. Nearly $4 billion will be poured into the old […]
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
newschannel6now.com
Cooler temps look to stick around
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, we will have a high of 51 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will turn out of the north as a cold front moves through the area. This front will cause temps to be near or below freezing at night. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall. We will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
Cold Blast Next Week?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain is out of here and sunshine is expected for the rest of this week. This will give us a chance to finally dry out a little. Temperatures will be much cooler with most highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows at night will near or below freezing. A buildup of extreme cold in Siberia is forecast to break up and drop south next week. This could bring a blast of cold air our way around or just before Christmas.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front arrives by Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will be looking at much colder temps. We will have a low of 32 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall.
Comments / 0