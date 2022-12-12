ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

mymotherlode.com

Update: Freeze Warning For The Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley, effective now until 7 AM Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as thirty-one degrees, are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps...
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
MARIPOSA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Laton Man Killed in Car Accident in Fresno County

A 69-year-old man from Laton was killed in a two-car collision in Fresno County on the afternoon of December 10, 2022. The accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 and East Mountain View Avenue near Caruthers. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the man was traveling on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree

LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
LINDSAY, CA
rtands.com

Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
SELMA, CA

