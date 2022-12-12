Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Freeze Warning For The Central Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley, effective now until 7 AM Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as thirty-one degrees, are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps...
Expected freezing temperatures have Valley farmers on high alert
Farmers are preparing to protect their crops from temperatures that could cause damage.
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
Man dies canyoneering in California national park
A 54-year-old man died on Dec. 3 in an estimated 30-foot fall while exploring a canyon at Death Valley National Park, officials said.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
More rain is on the way in the wake of Saturday's damaging system
Significant damage was felt thanks to a strong cold front that swept through the region. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has what is next for the forecast plus a look at rain totals.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CHP has urgent warning for drivers heading to the mountains
If you're planning a trip to the mountains, the CHP is advising drivers to drive slow, watch out for snow plows and bring chains.
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
SFGate
1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
thesungazette.com
Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Laton Man Killed in Car Accident in Fresno County
A 69-year-old man from Laton was killed in a two-car collision in Fresno County on the afternoon of December 10, 2022. The accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 and East Mountain View Avenue near Caruthers. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the man was traveling on...
2 People Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash was reported early on Tuesday in Fresno. Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno County (Fresno County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of DeWolf Avenue and North Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. The two vehicles involved in the accident were a Nissan Altima and a 2019 Freightliner.
abc45.com
VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree
LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
rtands.com
Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
Comments / 0