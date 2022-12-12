TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO