ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

China faces soaring Covid cases as hardline policy eases

By Noel CELIS, Jing Xuan TENG, Laurie CHEN
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhfv1_0jfLmnEN00
Covid cases appeared to be surging Monday in China as the country navigates a rapid turn away from its zero-tolerance strategy /AFP

Covid cases are surging in the Chinese capital, officials said Monday, as the country navigates a rapid turn away from its zero-tolerance coronavirus strategy.

Just a few days after China began loosening restrictions, Beijing authorities said more than 22,000 patients had visited hospitals across the city in the previous day -- 16 times the number a week ago.

"The current trend of the rapid spread of the epidemic in Beijing still exists," said city health commission spokesman Li Ang at a briefing Monday.

"The number of fever clinic visits and flu-like cases increased significantly, and the number of... emergency calls increased sharply."

China reported 8,626 domestic infections Monday but with testing no longer mandatory for much of the population the number is believed to be a lot higher.

As the country steers a tricky path out of its zero-Covid policy towards living with the virus, many with symptoms have opted to self-medicate at home.

Cold and fever medicines have sold out in virtually all pharmacies across Beijing, and rapid antigen tests are dwindling as people stock up in anticipation of a virus surge that threatens the lives of millions of unvaccinated elderly.

Social media users reported a surge of infections in smaller cities including Baoding in Hebei province and Dazhou in Sichuan, with hospitals inundated and residents unable to buy medicines.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claims.

"It's really serious, the supply of medicine is not enough and it's being managed badly," wrote one person on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Lacking adequate medical infrastructure and primary care triage, China's rural interior is particularly vulnerable to health crises such as Covid.

- 'End of an era' -

In a major move towards unwinding years of hardline restrictions, China said Monday it would retire an app used to track travel to areas with infections.

The state-run "Communications Itinerary Card" was a central part of zero-Covid, keeping tabs on the movements of millions through their phone signal data.

It was one of a panoply of tracking apps that have governed everyday life through the pandemic. Most people still use local "health codes" run by their city or province to enter shops and offices.

Social media users hailed the retirement of the software, noting the symbolism of the government shutting down its main tracking app.

"Bye bye, this announces the end of an era, and also welcomes a brand new one," one person wrote on Weibo.

Others asked what would become of the mountains of data collected and hoped it would be deleted.

- 'Spreading rapidly' -

Kendra Schaefer, tech partner at research consultancy Trivium China, said the "political win of returning to normalcy is ginormous".

But that normalcy means the country faces a surge of cases it is ill-prepared to handle, with millions of elderly not fully vaccinated and underfunded hospitals lacking capacity to take on huge numbers of patients.

China has one intensive care unit bed per 10,000 people, Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs at the National Health Commission, warned last week.

The official number of Covid cases has dropped sharply from an all-time high recorded last month, but top Chinese health expert Zhong Nanshan warned in state media Sunday that the Omicron variant was "spreading rapidly".

The easing of restrictions has also released pent-up demand for domestic travel, with state broadcaster CCTV saying Monday that flights from Beijing's two main airports were expected to soon return to 70 percent of 2019 levels.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
AFP

As Peru unrest ebbs, stranded tourists make way to safety

Protests dwindled in intensity in Peru on Saturday and thousands of tourists trapped in the interior boarded planes to escape unrest as President Dina Boluarte again vowed that she would not step down. Boluarte, the lawyer who assumed the reins of the country December 7 after leftist President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, only to be ousted and thrown in jail, again insisted that she would not bend to protesters and step down.
AFP

North Korea conducts 'final-stage test' for spy satellite: state media

North Korea carried out an "important final-stage test" for the development of a spy satellite, which it will complete by April next year, state media said on Monday. The launches were "an important final-stage test for the development of (a) reconnaissance satellite", a spokesperson with the North's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday. 
AFP

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Hundreds took to the streets Friday in Iran's restive southeast, footage shared by human rights groups showed, beginning a fourth month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. Protesters in Zahedan, the Sistan-Baluchistan provincial capital, chanted "Death to the dictator", taking aim at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a video shared by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and verified by AFP. Other images from Zahedan show crowds of men, some raising posters with anti-regime slogans, and a group of black-clad women marching down what appears to be a nearby street, also chanting slogans.
AFP

Fiji vote tightening as police question opposition leader

Fiji's election count was tightening Saturday following a tumultuous night for opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka, who police called in for questioning after he urged the military to intervene.  Opposition parties led by Rabuka have said the incident cast doubt on the entire election process and that counting should be stopped immediately. 
AFP

Women lack basics in crisis-hit Lebanon's crowded prisons

Nour is raising her four-month-old daughter in Lebanon's most overpopulated women's prison, struggling to get formula and nappies for her baby as the country's economy lies in tatters. Nour said she and her daughter shared a cell at the Baabda women's prison with another 23 people, including two other babies.
AFP

Climate change fuelling cholera surge: WHO

Climate change is fuelling a global cholera upsurge, the WHO said Friday, warning the situation was compounded by vaccine shortages and will only worsen unless it is stamped out soon. - Vaccine shortage - "But this year, we have a factor which is even more important: the direct impact of climate change, with a succession of major droughts, unprecedented floods in certain parts of the world, and cyclones which have amplified most of these epidemics," he said.
AFP

Countries agree historic deal to protect nature

Countries approved a historic deal to reverse decades of environmental destruction threatening the world's species and ecosystems at a marathon UN biodiversity summit early Monday. The 23 targets in the accord also include cutting environmentally destructive farming subsidies, reducing the risk from pesticides and tackling invasive species.
AFP

Drones attack Kyiv as Ukraine watches Belarus border

Drones attacked Kyiv early Monday, days after the Ukrainian capital withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the start of Russia's February invasion.  Ukraine has been subjected to frequent and deadly aerial attacks in the 10 months since Russia's invasion in late February.
AFP

France confirms contract to develop next-generation fighter jet

The French army on Friday officially awarded the contract to develop a new European combat jet, a key project in the push to integrate the continent's military capabilities and reduce its reliance on American equipment. So far no other European nations have signed on to build the new plane, and a previous French-German plan to build a common fighter failed, leading to the development of the Rafale and Eurofighter jets currently in use.
AFP

Iranian protesters in Germany stage hunger strike

A group of Iranians reached the final day of a hunger strike on Friday while camped out in tents outside the Islamic republic's consulate in Frankfurt in support of the protest movement back home. Outside the Islamic republic's Frankfurt consulate, a group of Iranian demonstrators had camped out in tents in the freezing winter weather to show support for the protest movement.
AFP

What campaigners want to see in UN nature deal

As high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal draw to a close, delegates will be presented Sunday with a draft deal to safeguard the planet's ecosystems and species by 2030. We protect biodiversity.
AFP

At COP15, businesses urged to act for nature

Widely blamed for ravaging Earth's ecosystems, big businesses are nevertheless being turned to as key players in a deal to save nature at the COP15 biodiversity conference. - Measuring biodiversity impact - At COP15, a grouping of 330 businesses called Business for Nature is pushing for a uniform framework for all corporations to report their impacts and exposure.
AFP

Hope stirs for deal to save nature at UN talks

Top officials at high-stakes UN biodiversity negotiations said Saturday they were confident of securing a major deal to save the natural world from destruction. The negotiations officially run until December 19, but could go longer if needed.
AFP

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

North Korea fired two medium-range ballistic missiles Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapons system. "Given that the missiles launched today are medium-range ballistic missiles, it is assessed to be test-firings of a new ballistic missile equipped with the solid-fuel engine tested on December 15," said Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.
AFP

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after the World Cup

Rasheed celebrated Argentina's World Cup win singing and dancing with dozens of other South Asian workers with a double landmark on his mind. FIFA has promised to give details soon of a legacy fund for this World Cup that it says will help workers in other countries.
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy