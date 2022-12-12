Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
2news.com
21st Annual Living Nativity Event In Carson City
Community members were invited to walk or drive through the reenactment, which was complete with actors and real livestock. Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
2news.com
Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO to offer crime fighting classes to seniors
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be offering crime fighting programs and info to senior citizens of Douglas County. From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will provide crime-fighting educational programs and information.
KOLO TV Reno
Job Corps in Reno has openings as it recovers from the pandemic shutdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The waitlist to get into the Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center that once existed before the pandemic is no longer a factor in gaining acceptance to the program. The program is a pathway out of poverty for youth between the ages of 16 and 24. It...
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
KOLO TV Reno
What kind of winter will we have? Good question.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question. It is, after all, an important answer,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lawsuit to overturn South Lake Tahoe’s VHR-restricting Measure T in judge’s hands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A lawsuit attempting to overturn the vacation home rental restricting Measure T that was passed by South Lake Tahoe voters in 2018 may soon reach a conclusion. Oral arguments were heard Tuesday, Dec. 13, in a Sacramento court and City Attorney Heather Stroud was...
2news.com
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd. The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Construction was...
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada
263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
2news.com
New Long-Term Sober Housing Project Opens In Reno
The idea of the project is to provide a long term sober housing option. The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 100 block of East I Street. According to Sparks fire chief Derek Keller, the fire was reported by a passerby, who said the entire house was engulfed in flames. Five engines and 21 personnel arrived at the house within 5 minutes to find only the attached side-garage fully engulfed.
2news.com
Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule
The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
fernleyreporter.com
Quad County agencies partner together to address public health needs following assessment
Data from a month’s long survey provide health insight for local organizations. Carson Tahoe Health and Carson City Health & Human Services, in partnership with several area health organizations, are now officially assessing community feedback, following the wrap-up of an in-depth regional health survey. “The Community Health Needs Assessment...
KOLO TV Reno
National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares her one of a kind handmade designs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherill Carlin is the face and hands of The Purple Ewe, an online store from which she sells her handmade creations. From blankets to scarves to clothing to everything in between, there’s not much she can’t do with some yarn and needles. She stopped...
