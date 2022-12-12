Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CHP: 4 dead after car crashes into tree in Granite Bay
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Four people are dead after an accident in Granite Bay Wednesday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a call came in for a vehicle versus tree accident around 9:04 p.m. near the intersection of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way. CHP Auburn says four...
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills man in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a man hit and killed late Tuesday night in Modesto. CHP officers responded to Service Road, near Esmar Road, around midnight to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian call. Officials say a 41-year-old man was riding his personal...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP say fatal Hwy 4 crash was totally preventable
California Highway Patrol is driving home its message this season: Do not drive under the influence. This comes following a deadly crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg. Police say the suspect was driving on a suspended license and was also driving the wrong way.
2 killed in fiery crash near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people are dead after a fiery, head-on crash early Wednesday morning near Stockton. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge was traveling east on Mariposa Road near Kaiser Road when they allegedly allowed their car to cross the double yellow lines into the westbound lane of Mariposa Road.
KCRA.com
Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries
Accident Near Watt Avenue Intersection Involves Four Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash in North Highlands on December 11 sent two people to the hospital. The accident, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, occurred near the Watt Avenue intersection with Myrtle Avenue. Four vehicles collided, and one driver had to be extricated.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed after walking into its path, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Area. According to CHP, when officers arrived on the scene at Sunrise Boulevard near Kensington Drive, they learned that a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Sunrise Boulevard […]
KCRA.com
16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Roseville. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
Police investigating shooting near Arden Fair Mall
(KTXL) — A shooting occurred near Arden Fair Mall on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 12:08 p.m. between two vehicles in a parking garage, according to police. Police are still working to learn about the circumstances of the shooting and find that the involved parties as […]
Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say
The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
CBS News
Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery
LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi
STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports...
Person detained after 'intentionally' starting fire in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An overnight fire in Roseville was intentionally started, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, which is down the street from the Galleria. A person was detained after "intentionally" starting a small fire that activated the sprinkler system, according to police.
Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
goldcountrymedia.com
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation Wednesday night after four people were reportedly killed when the vehicle they were in crashed and caught fire in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patril, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way. The vehicle reportedly...
Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
