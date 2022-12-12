Read full article on original website
Related
University of Arkansas
Interested in Learning How to Sew? Enroll in a Specialized Career and Technical Education Course
Have you ever thought you would like to learn how to sew? Would you like to learn how to teach others how to sew? If so, CATE 4803: Problems in Career and Technical Education-Teaching Apparel Production is a great course for you. This class meets once a week, every Tuesday...
University of Arkansas
U of A Venture Intern Program Caps Sixth Semester of Serving Students, Startups
Launched just over two years ago, the U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation's Venture Intern Program has provided nearly 200 students with exposure to the workings of early-stage ventures and the Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurial ecosystem. The program wrapped its sixth semester earlier this month after placing 42 students...
University of Arkansas
Hackathon Draws More Than 100 Engineering Students
More than 100 U of A computer science and computer engineering students spent 24 hours competing in the Association for Computing Machinery's Hackathon held overnight Nov. 11-12. The programming contest was sponsored by J.B. Hunt and SupplyPike. The 107 students divided into 23 teams. Around 6 p.m. Nov. 11, the...
University of Arkansas
Spring Opportunities for Graduate Coursework in Qualitative Research, Theory and Literacy Practices
The Department of Curriculum and Instruction is pleased to offer three courses in Spring 2023 designed to extend and expand the literacy graduate coursework available to the U of A community. Three award-winning faculty members, professors Faythe Beauchemin, Vicki Collet and Sean Connors, are offering distinct courses designed to expand and deepen the understanding and application of literacy practice, theory and qualitative research methodology.
University of Arkansas
NSF Grant Administered by I³R to Empower Small Farmers
Led by the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) at the U of A, a cross-disciplinary team of university researchers, consultants and startup companies has been awarded a National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator grant for a project designed to connect regional farmers with institutional buyers and ultimately expand access to healthy and nutritious food. NSF’s Convergence Accelerator was launched in 2019 to build upon basic research and accelerate solutions toward societal impact through convergence — the integration of ideas and approaches across research sectors.
University of Arkansas
Students, Faculty and Staff Asked to 'Unplug for the Holidays'
U of A Facilities Management and the Office for Sustainability are leading the ninth annual "Unplug for the Holidays" campaign to conserve energy during winter break and ultimately reduce the U of A's greenhouse gas emissions. Before leaving their residence hall or office for the break, students, faculty and staff...
University of Arkansas
Erica Estes Selected as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Career Services
Erica Estes has been selected as the assistant vice chancellor for career services, which is in the Division of Student Affairs. Estes has been serving as interim AVC in the Career Development Center since the end of November. "Erica has a strong history of leadership in career development here at...
University of Arkansas
U of A Team Accepted into Institute on ePortfolios
U of A faculty and staff were recently accepted to represent the university in the Association of American Colleges and Universities Institute on ePortfolios, a nationwide, year-long program designed to explore how to best broaden student engagement with ePortfolios. This strategic approach to ePortfolios has been spearheaded by the Fulbright...
University of Arkansas
Enrollment Services Supports Local Non-Profit with Holiday Cheer
Throughout each year, staff in Enrollment Services participate in a "Jeans Day" tradition to raise funds that provide gifts and support to local children during the holiday season. As part of the division's fundraiser, which has continued each year since 2003, staff members wear jeans to work and contribute a...
University of Arkansas
Amelia Southern Uribe Selected as Student Leader of the Month for December
Sophomore Amelia Southern Uribe has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for December 2022. Uribe stayed in Fayetteville after graduating high school to attend the U of A to study journalism and political science. Uribe is a part of the Honors College and is involved in many campus activities.
University of Arkansas
Remote and Flexible Work Pilot Extended to Spring; Campuswide Survey to Aid Permanent Decision
The U of A flexible and remote work pilot will continue into the spring semester. Flexible work schedules determined for the fall pilot should continue for the remainder of the 2022-23 academic year, at the manager's discretion, instead of ending Dec. 22. New employees or employees who did not participate...
University of Arkansas
Cabe Foundation Gift Supports Space in Anthony Timberlands Center
The C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation is contributing $250,000 to support the naming of a flexible studio space/classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. This gift provides support to the center by naming the 2,231-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom on...
University of Arkansas
Economists to Discuss Outlook for 2023 at 29th Business Forecast Luncheon
A panel of three distinguished economists will speak Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, on the regional, national and international outlook for the coming year at the 29th annual Business Forecast luncheon. The luncheon, hosted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, will...
University of Arkansas
Startups in U of A's Outdoor Recreation Incubator Showcase Their Progress
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Cate Handley jokes that it "would be difficult" to pick just one way the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) has benefited her startup. When nudged, though, Handley said it would be that GORP taught her company "how to tell our story." Handley, co-owner of Yonder Adventure...
University of Arkansas
Service Learning Students Document Hispanic and Latino Heritage in Washington County
This fall, communication students in the Service Learning course Environmental Community Adaptations worked with the City of Fayetteville to research primary and secondary findings on the Hispanic and Latino populations in Fayetteville between 1950 and 1990. The city has been working on a project to broaden the knowledge and history...
University of Arkansas
Full Circle Says 'Thank You' for Pack the Pantry Success
The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry extends a thank you to the many donors and partners for making the sixth annual Pack the Pantry food drive a success. Pack the Pantry is the largest food drive of the year, stocking the pantry shelves for the busy holiday season.
University of Arkansas
Mailing Services Holiday Hours
Holiday hours of operation for the campus mail office:. Dec. 22, closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, open 1-4 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. Dec. 30, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. The Arkansas Union will be closed. For mail pick-up, come to the...
University of Arkansas
Randall Woods Contributes to New History Channel Podcast on JFK Assassination
Randall Woods, Distinguished Professor in the Department of History, recently lent his expertise to the latest season of 24 Hours After, a podcast produced by the History Channel and hosted by Steve Gillon, professor of history at the University of Oklahoma. This season's episodes focus on 24 Hours After: The JFK Assassination.
Comments / 0