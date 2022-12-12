ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

Alamo Colleges expands free tuition program to all Bexar County ISD schools

Every senior enrolled in a traditional public school in Bexar County is now eligible for free tuition at the Alamo Colleges. The community college system has expanded its AlamoPROMISE scholarship program to include everyone who graduates from a Bexar County school district, as planned when the free tuition program was first launched.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital

SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. Ground was broken...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

