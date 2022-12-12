Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Make your Statements: Boerne, Poth play for UIL Football Titles
The San Antonio Area hasn't had a state football champion since 2010, when both Steele and Falls City captured titles. Two good chances, however, to break that streak this week. Here's more.
Brittney Griner's Agent Addresses Her Possible Return to WNBA
Brittney Griner has entered the court. The WNBA star is currently at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas—where she was taken after being released from a Russian prison Dec. 8—and has dunked a...
extrainningsoftball.com
Travel Ball Coach Miranda Sandoval Arrested, Charged with Indecency with a Child by Contact
A San Antonio-based travel ball coach was arrested earlier this week. 24-year old Miranda Sandoval, who had coached for a Texas Bombers team based in San Antonio, was arrested on Tuesday. She was charged with indecency with a child by contact, according to local media reports. Her bond was set at $65,000.
KSAT 12
San Antonio College announces second woman to be president in its history
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College has named its newest president, and she will be the second woman to hold that position in the school’s history. Dr. Naydeen González-De Jesús was named the 13th president of SAC during a board meeting on Tuesday. She will start the role on Jan. 9.
Edgewood ISD teacher allegedly had improper relationship with student
An investigation is ongoing.
tpr.org
Alamo Colleges expands free tuition program to all Bexar County ISD schools
Every senior enrolled in a traditional public school in Bexar County is now eligible for free tuition at the Alamo Colleges. The community college system has expanded its AlamoPROMISE scholarship program to include everyone who graduates from a Bexar County school district, as planned when the free tuition program was first launched.
KTSA
Softball coach accused of having inappropriate relationship with underage player
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Converse have arrested a softball coach for having an inappropriate relationship with one of the players on her team. 24 year old Miranda Sandoval was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of indecency with a child by contact. Police put out...
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
KSAT 12
Mother of Robb Elementary shooting victim Lexi Rubio graduates from St. Mary’s University
San Antonio – Kimberly Rubio graduated from St. Mary’s University Saturday Magna Cum Laude with a 3.81 GPA and a Bachelor of Arts in History. “I’m proud of myself and I feel like Lexi would be proud of me,” Kimberly said. She is referring to her...
KSAT 12
Nonprofit holding coat drive in hopes of helping students stay warm this winter
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is just around the corner and it is the also the season of giving. Lots of families in the San Antonio community however could use some help and the Texas Yes Project is working to make sure local students are prepared for winter.
Bésame bar and food park set to open Friday in San Antonio
Visit San Antonio's new Bésame bar and food park for unique cocktails and a lively food truck scene brought to you by Ricky Ortiz, owner of El Camino food truck park.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
mycanyonlake.com
Country Music Star Randy Rogers To Make “Huge” Donation to Crisis Center of Comal County Monday
New Braunfels-based country music star Randy Rogers will make a “huge” five-figure donation to the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) 11 a.m. Monday at 655 Landa St., future home of the nonprofit, whose shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Common Street burned to the ground in April.
15 Dishes from San Antonio restaurants to put on your culinary bucket list now
It wasn’t easy to narrow the list down to just 15, but we gave it the ol' college try.
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
KSAT 12
Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital
SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. Ground was broken...
KSAT 12
Softball coach arrested after having inappropriate relationship with juvenile player, Converse police says
CONVERSE, Texas – A 24-year-old softball coach was arrested after she had an inappropriate relationship with one of her players, Converse police said. Miranda Sandoval was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, police said. According to a news release, police on Monday...
KSAT 12
US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
