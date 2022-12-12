Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
NSF Grant Administered by I³R to Empower Small Farmers
Led by the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) at the U of A, a cross-disciplinary team of university researchers, consultants and startup companies has been awarded a National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator grant for a project designed to connect regional farmers with institutional buyers and ultimately expand access to healthy and nutritious food. NSF’s Convergence Accelerator was launched in 2019 to build upon basic research and accelerate solutions toward societal impact through convergence — the integration of ideas and approaches across research sectors.
U of A Venture Intern Program Caps Sixth Semester of Serving Students, Startups
Launched just over two years ago, the U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation's Venture Intern Program has provided nearly 200 students with exposure to the workings of early-stage ventures and the Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurial ecosystem. The program wrapped its sixth semester earlier this month after placing 42 students...
Graham Family Gift Supports Space in Anthony Timberlands Center
The family of Tim and Beverly Graham is contributing $300,000 to support the naming of a flexible studio space/classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the U of A. This gift provides support to the center by naming the 3,758-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom on the...
Students, Faculty and Staff Asked to 'Unplug for the Holidays'
U of A Facilities Management and the Office for Sustainability are leading the ninth annual "Unplug for the Holidays" campaign to conserve energy during winter break and ultimately reduce the U of A's greenhouse gas emissions. Before leaving their residence hall or office for the break, students, faculty and staff...
Amelia Southern Uribe Selected as Student Leader of the Month for December
Sophomore Amelia Southern Uribe has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for December 2022. Uribe stayed in Fayetteville after graduating high school to attend the U of A to study journalism and political science. Uribe is a part of the Honors College and is involved in many campus activities.
Economists to Discuss Outlook for 2023 at 29th Business Forecast Luncheon
A panel of three distinguished economists will speak Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, on the regional, national and international outlook for the coming year at the 29th annual Business Forecast luncheon. The luncheon, hosted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, will...
Remote and Flexible Work Pilot Extended to Spring; Campuswide Survey to Aid Permanent Decision
The U of A flexible and remote work pilot will continue into the spring semester. Flexible work schedules determined for the fall pilot should continue for the remainder of the 2022-23 academic year, at the manager's discretion, instead of ending Dec. 22. New employees or employees who did not participate...
Interested in Learning How to Sew? Enroll in a Specialized Career and Technical Education Course
Have you ever thought you would like to learn how to sew? Would you like to learn how to teach others how to sew? If so, CATE 4803: Problems in Career and Technical Education-Teaching Apparel Production is a great course for you. This class meets once a week, every Tuesday...
Service Learning Students Document Hispanic and Latino Heritage in Washington County
This fall, communication students in the Service Learning course Environmental Community Adaptations worked with the City of Fayetteville to research primary and secondary findings on the Hispanic and Latino populations in Fayetteville between 1950 and 1990. The city has been working on a project to broaden the knowledge and history...
Spring Opportunities for Graduate Coursework in Qualitative Research, Theory and Literacy Practices
The Department of Curriculum and Instruction is pleased to offer three courses in Spring 2023 designed to extend and expand the literacy graduate coursework available to the U of A community. Three award-winning faculty members, professors Faythe Beauchemin, Vicki Collet and Sean Connors, are offering distinct courses designed to expand and deepen the understanding and application of literacy practice, theory and qualitative research methodology.
Six U of A Students Create Non-Profit to Help High School Students Apply for College
Six Walton M.B.A. students have founded "Student Launch—Northwest Arkansas," a non-profit organization created to serve the needs of public high school students within Northwest Arkansas by removing financial barriers that prevent students from applying to higher education institutions and other post-graduate opportunities. This is achieved by providing qualifying students in Benton, Washington and Madison counties with financial aid to cover the cost of college application fees, trade school application fees, study materials and registration fees for standardized tests such as the ACT or SAT.
Erica Estes Selected as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Career Services
Erica Estes has been selected as the assistant vice chancellor for career services, which is in the Division of Student Affairs. Estes has been serving as interim AVC in the Career Development Center since the end of November. "Erica has a strong history of leadership in career development here at...
Full Circle Says 'Thank You' for Pack the Pantry Success
The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry extends a thank you to the many donors and partners for making the sixth annual Pack the Pantry food drive a success. Pack the Pantry is the largest food drive of the year, stocking the pantry shelves for the busy holiday season.
U of A Team Accepted into Institute on ePortfolios
U of A faculty and staff were recently accepted to represent the university in the Association of American Colleges and Universities Institute on ePortfolios, a nationwide, year-long program designed to explore how to best broaden student engagement with ePortfolios. This strategic approach to ePortfolios has been spearheaded by the Fulbright...
Mailing Services Holiday Hours
Holiday hours of operation for the campus mail office:. Dec. 22, closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, open 1-4 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. Dec. 30, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. The Arkansas Union will be closed. For mail pick-up, come to the...
You Still Have Time for Regalia
For graduating seniors: the staff of the bookstore would like to once again commend you for your achievements this semester and congratulate you on your upcoming graduation. If you still have not purchased your regalia, you still have time. Regalia can be purchased in-store and picked up on the same...
