NSF Grant Administered by I³R to Empower Small Farmers

Led by the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) at the U of A, a cross-disciplinary team of university researchers, consultants and startup companies has been awarded a National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator grant for a project designed to connect regional farmers with institutional buyers and ultimately expand access to healthy and nutritious food. NSF’s Convergence Accelerator was launched in 2019 to build upon basic research and accelerate solutions toward societal impact through convergence — the integration of ideas and approaches across research sectors.
U of A Venture Intern Program Caps Sixth Semester of Serving Students, Startups

Launched just over two years ago, the U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation's Venture Intern Program has provided nearly 200 students with exposure to the workings of early-stage ventures and the Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurial ecosystem. The program wrapped its sixth semester earlier this month after placing 42 students...
Graham Family Gift Supports Space in Anthony Timberlands Center

The family of Tim and Beverly Graham is contributing $300,000 to support the naming of a flexible studio space/classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the U of A. This gift provides support to the center by naming the 3,758-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom on the...
Students, Faculty and Staff Asked to 'Unplug for the Holidays'

U of A Facilities Management and the Office for Sustainability are leading the ninth annual "Unplug for the Holidays" campaign to conserve energy during winter break and ultimately reduce the U of A's greenhouse gas emissions. Before leaving their residence hall or office for the break, students, faculty and staff...
Economists to Discuss Outlook for 2023 at 29th Business Forecast Luncheon

A panel of three distinguished economists will speak Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, on the regional, national and international outlook for the coming year at the 29th annual Business Forecast luncheon. The luncheon, hosted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, will...
Spring Opportunities for Graduate Coursework in Qualitative Research, Theory and Literacy Practices

The Department of Curriculum and Instruction is pleased to offer three courses in Spring 2023 designed to extend and expand the literacy graduate coursework available to the U of A community. Three award-winning faculty members, professors Faythe Beauchemin, Vicki Collet and Sean Connors, are offering distinct courses designed to expand and deepen the understanding and application of literacy practice, theory and qualitative research methodology.
Six U of A Students Create Non-Profit to Help High School Students Apply for College

Six Walton M.B.A. students have founded "Student Launch—Northwest Arkansas," a non-profit organization created to serve the needs of public high school students within Northwest Arkansas by removing financial barriers that prevent students from applying to higher education institutions and other post-graduate opportunities. This is achieved by providing qualifying students in Benton, Washington and Madison counties with financial aid to cover the cost of college application fees, trade school application fees, study materials and registration fees for standardized tests such as the ACT or SAT.
Erica Estes Selected as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Career Services

Erica Estes has been selected as the assistant vice chancellor for career services, which is in the Division of Student Affairs. Estes has been serving as interim AVC in the Career Development Center since the end of November. "Erica has a strong history of leadership in career development here at...
Full Circle Says 'Thank You' for Pack the Pantry Success

The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry extends a thank you to the many donors and partners for making the sixth annual Pack the Pantry food drive a success. Pack the Pantry is the largest food drive of the year, stocking the pantry shelves for the busy holiday season.
U of A Team Accepted into Institute on ePortfolios

U of A faculty and staff were recently accepted to represent the university in the Association of American Colleges and Universities Institute on ePortfolios, a nationwide, year-long program designed to explore how to best broaden student engagement with ePortfolios. This strategic approach to ePortfolios has been spearheaded by the Fulbright...
Mailing Services Holiday Hours

Holiday hours of operation for the campus mail office:. Dec. 22, closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, open 1-4 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. Dec. 30, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. The Arkansas Union will be closed. For mail pick-up, come to the...
You Still Have Time for Regalia

For graduating seniors: the staff of the bookstore would like to once again commend you for your achievements this semester and congratulate you on your upcoming graduation. If you still have not purchased your regalia, you still have time. Regalia can be purchased in-store and picked up on the same...
