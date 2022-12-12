Six Walton M.B.A. students have founded "Student Launch—Northwest Arkansas," a non-profit organization created to serve the needs of public high school students within Northwest Arkansas by removing financial barriers that prevent students from applying to higher education institutions and other post-graduate opportunities. This is achieved by providing qualifying students in Benton, Washington and Madison counties with financial aid to cover the cost of college application fees, trade school application fees, study materials and registration fees for standardized tests such as the ACT or SAT.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO