University of Arkansas
Startups in U of A's Outdoor Recreation Incubator Showcase Their Progress
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Cate Handley jokes that it "would be difficult" to pick just one way the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) has benefited her startup. When nudged, though, Handley said it would be that GORP taught her company "how to tell our story." Handley, co-owner of Yonder Adventure...
University of Arkansas
Hackathon Draws More Than 100 Engineering Students
More than 100 U of A computer science and computer engineering students spent 24 hours competing in the Association for Computing Machinery's Hackathon held overnight Nov. 11-12. The programming contest was sponsored by J.B. Hunt and SupplyPike. The 107 students divided into 23 teams. Around 6 p.m. Nov. 11, the...
University of Arkansas
NSF Grant Administered by I³R to Empower Small Farmers
Led by the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) at the U of A, a cross-disciplinary team of university researchers, consultants and startup companies has been awarded a National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator grant for a project designed to connect regional farmers with institutional buyers and ultimately expand access to healthy and nutritious food. NSF’s Convergence Accelerator was launched in 2019 to build upon basic research and accelerate solutions toward societal impact through convergence — the integration of ideas and approaches across research sectors.
University of Arkansas
Cabe Foundation Gift Supports Space in Anthony Timberlands Center
The C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation is contributing $250,000 to support the naming of a flexible studio space/classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. This gift provides support to the center by naming the 2,231-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom on...
University of Arkansas
Spring Opportunities for Graduate Coursework in Qualitative Research, Theory and Literacy Practices
The Department of Curriculum and Instruction is pleased to offer three courses in Spring 2023 designed to extend and expand the literacy graduate coursework available to the U of A community. Three award-winning faculty members, professors Faythe Beauchemin, Vicki Collet and Sean Connors, are offering distinct courses designed to expand and deepen the understanding and application of literacy practice, theory and qualitative research methodology.
University of Arkansas
Interested in Learning How to Sew? Enroll in a Specialized Career and Technical Education Course
Have you ever thought you would like to learn how to sew? Would you like to learn how to teach others how to sew? If so, CATE 4803: Problems in Career and Technical Education-Teaching Apparel Production is a great course for you. This class meets once a week, every Tuesday...
University of Arkansas
Students, Faculty and Staff Asked to 'Unplug for the Holidays'
U of A Facilities Management and the Office for Sustainability are leading the ninth annual "Unplug for the Holidays" campaign to conserve energy during winter break and ultimately reduce the U of A's greenhouse gas emissions. Before leaving their residence hall or office for the break, students, faculty and staff...
University of Arkansas
You Still Have Time for Regalia
For graduating seniors: the staff of the bookstore would like to once again commend you for your achievements this semester and congratulate you on your upcoming graduation. If you still have not purchased your regalia, you still have time. Regalia can be purchased in-store and picked up on the same...
University of Arkansas
Six U of A Students Create Non-Profit to Help High School Students Apply for College
Six Walton M.B.A. students have founded "Student Launch—Northwest Arkansas," a non-profit organization created to serve the needs of public high school students within Northwest Arkansas by removing financial barriers that prevent students from applying to higher education institutions and other post-graduate opportunities. This is achieved by providing qualifying students in Benton, Washington and Madison counties with financial aid to cover the cost of college application fees, trade school application fees, study materials and registration fees for standardized tests such as the ACT or SAT.
University of Arkansas
Full Circle Says 'Thank You' for Pack the Pantry Success
The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry extends a thank you to the many donors and partners for making the sixth annual Pack the Pantry food drive a success. Pack the Pantry is the largest food drive of the year, stocking the pantry shelves for the busy holiday season.
University of Arkansas
Economists to Discuss Outlook for 2023 at 29th Business Forecast Luncheon
A panel of three distinguished economists will speak Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, on the regional, national and international outlook for the coming year at the 29th annual Business Forecast luncheon. The luncheon, hosted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, will...
University of Arkansas
Mailing Services Holiday Hours
Holiday hours of operation for the campus mail office:. Dec. 22, closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, open 1-4 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. Dec. 30, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for mail pick-up. No deliveries. The Arkansas Union will be closed. For mail pick-up, come to the...
University of Arkansas
Randall Woods Contributes to New History Channel Podcast on JFK Assassination
Randall Woods, Distinguished Professor in the Department of History, recently lent his expertise to the latest season of 24 Hours After, a podcast produced by the History Channel and hosted by Steve Gillon, professor of history at the University of Oklahoma. This season's episodes focus on 24 Hours After: The JFK Assassination.
