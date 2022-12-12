ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Selecting The Perfect Christmas Tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colonial Gardens grows over one million trees a year, including Christmas trees. Hear from Botanical Brian, who shares tips to take care of your tree and ways to make it festive for the holiday.
There’s nothing like a downtown Christmas

This promotional postcard was published by Kansas City-based postcard publisher James Tetirick, located at 619 W. 33rd. The Royal Family of Downtown Merchants commissioned the picture postcard that showcases “Christmas in Downtown Kansas City, Mo., King of Shopping Centers,” according to the printed legend on the back of the card.
An homage to the old KCI

An exterior courtyard under construction at the new KCI terminal pays homage to the original three-terminal circular design of the old airport. The courtyard is located on the north side of the new terminal and will feature seating, a fountain and landscaping. Located outside of airport security, it will be available to all travelers and those greeting or sending off passengers.
CJ Coombs

The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City

The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
Five Must-Try Soups in Overland Park

When the weather turns cold, there is no better comfort food than soup to warm you up. Overland Park offers a diverse range of soup options from broths to hearty and savory to spicy. As Overland Park expands its international culinary scene, new soups pour in from around the world. Whether you need a hot cup or want the bread bowl -- check out these five spots for great soup in Overland Park.
Temperatures begin to fall Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly clear this morning and then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Colder and windy. High 40. Colder and cloudy Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph. High 36. Mostly cloudy, cold and windy Friday. Gusts up to 30 mph. High 32. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 30s. Remaining cold next Monday through Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Slight chance of snow next Wednesday and Thursday.
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
LANE4 Property Group buys 135,000-square-foot shopping center in Kansas

LANE4 Property Group recently closed on the purchase of Hawthorne Plaza, an upscale retail center at the Kansas City area’s most dominant retail intersection. Situated on the southwest corner of 119th Street and Roe Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas, Hawthorne Plaza offers 135,000 square feet of shopping with 96% occupancy.
