ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off

El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3 El Paso City Council seats go to runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6 and 8 are on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
HORIZON CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy