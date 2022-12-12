ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Idaho8.com

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. “One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor on the construction...
Idaho8.com

Argentines wake up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines woke up ready to watch the national team play for its third World Cup title amid a national feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world. Argentina will face France in the final in Qatar. Argentina fan Guillermo Ortiz says “the whole city is dressed with the flag.” Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014 but lost to Germany. Everyone in the country agrees the sense of anticipation and excitement for this year’s game is far higher than it ever was for that match in Brazil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy