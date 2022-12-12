Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Related
Johnson City Press
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., from 3:30-7 p.m. Center Director Angie Odom said there...
Johnson City Press
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Johnson City Press
Christmas for Children event provides Christmas for Hawkins County kids
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club talks about Christmas
MOUNT CARMEL — Every Wednesday, pupils at Mount Carmel Elementary School in grades 1-4 come to school 45 minutes early to write as part of the Wildcat Writing Club. In the club, kids complete creative writing prompts and celebrate being published in the Times News WriteOn! section, which is part of the papers Newspapers in Education program.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Johnson City Press
Time for tea: Allandale Mansion bringing back holiday tea
Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season. This year, the event will be held on two days – Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 – from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit.
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
Johnson City Press
Northeast State student veteran from Mount Carmel receives free used car
BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College's Foundation and the school's Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a ceremony on the...
cbs19news
VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
Johnson City Press
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. The county trustee’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
Augusta Free Press
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
Inside Nova
Winter weather closings and delays Thursday, Dec. 15
A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast. --- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely. --- Fairfax County Public Schools...
WDBJ7.com
Yes Virginia, we do have volcanoes
Did you know Virginia has quite the volcanic past? In fact, remnants of them are still visible even today if you know where to look. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts talks with an expert on the topic in this episode of Slight Chance of Science podcast. Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator...
Johnson City Press
TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a 5:30 p.m. Pinning Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony was at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College, according to instructor...
WTKR
Girls on the Run Hampton Roads hosts its Star Power 5k at Mariners' Museum
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — "The finish line is just the beginning," is a quote that the Girls on the Run Hampton Roads organization are instilling into young girls across the Commonwealth. Girls on the Run Hampton Roads is an organization that offers a program that helps strengthens girls' social,...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport schools Jacki Wolfe named East Tenn. special ed supervisor of the year
KINGSPORT— Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors, and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and...
Johnson City Press
ETSU unveils limited edition holiday ornament
East Tennessee State University has unveiled a hand-painted, limited-edition ornament for sale this holiday season. A new annual tradition, this year’s ornament features Gilbreath Hall — the building where it all began in 1911 in what was then East Tennessee State Normal School. Named for Sidney Gilbreath, the college’s first president, Gilbreath Hall is where many alumni enjoyed a performance in the Bud Frank Theatre or took their first mathematics or computer science course.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools offer Many Mental Health Clinics and Heroes Grant
Student mental health has been a priority for Johnson City Schools for nearly 13 years, and the administration is constantly looking to find new ways to improve and expand the support offered to students. Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the schools first...
Comments / 0