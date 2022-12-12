'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow

The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.

"It was just a thud -- a dull thud -- and the house shook a little bit," said Bob Mass.

Mass says that a wakeup call came early Sunday morning when a giant Oak tree fell onto Elinor Avenue in Mill Valley.

"It's a very old tree, probably 80 feet tall, with a big canopy," Mass said.

The tree came down on an SUV belonging to Zack Phillip's wife. Damage estimates are still unclear.

"It's hard to say. There's a lot of weight pinning it down, looks like the tree came down gently and rested. Fingers crossed there's not too much damage," Phillips said.

The National Park Service says lots of trees came down in Point Reyes, blocking some hiking trails.

The weekend storm was intense, dumping lots of rain across the Bay Area. Rain was back again on Sunday afternoon.

Weekend winter weather pounds the Bay Area, bringing floods and tree-toppling winds with the storm.

Up in the Sierra, the snow was really piling up.

"You need to see this. It's amazing," said Randy Davis from Truckee.

Davis is a former ABC7 News photographer. He showed us how much snow the storm dumped at his Truckee home.

"Right there, can you see it? That's a hot tub," he said.

Some Bay Area cities will see up to 2 inches of rain from this weekend's storm, while 6 feet of snow is possible above 5,000 feet in the Sierra.

Davis says they got about 3 feet of snow. Other areas of Tahoe got much more over the weekend.

"We have been digging out, using a snow blower when possible. You might see my wife back there. She's the shoveler -- my back doesn't like shoveling," Davis added.

He says they lost power overnight. Luckily, flashlights and a fireplace were standing by for him to read a good book.

But all the new snow is needed.

"We're happy to have it. All the lakes around here are really low. This will make a big difference if it keeps up," Davis said.