ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow

By Cornell Barnard via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcDim_0jfLkCYM00

The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.

"It was just a thud -- a dull thud -- and the house shook a little bit," said Bob Mass.

Mass says that a wakeup call came early Sunday morning when a giant Oak tree fell onto Elinor Avenue in Mill Valley.

"It's a very old tree, probably 80 feet tall, with a big canopy," Mass said.

MORE: LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The tree came down on an SUV belonging to Zack Phillip's wife. Damage estimates are still unclear.

"It's hard to say. There's a lot of weight pinning it down, looks like the tree came down gently and rested. Fingers crossed there's not too much damage," Phillips said.

The National Park Service says lots of trees came down in Point Reyes, blocking some hiking trails.

The weekend storm was intense, dumping lots of rain across the Bay Area. Rain was back again on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: 'First big storm': Weekend winter weather pounds Bay Area, brings flooding and topples trees

Weekend winter weather pounds the Bay Area, bringing floods and tree-toppling winds with the storm.

Up in the Sierra, the snow was really piling up.

"You need to see this. It's amazing," said Randy Davis from Truckee.

Davis is a former ABC7 News photographer. He showed us how much snow the storm dumped at his Truckee home.

"Right there, can you see it? That's a hot tub," he said.

MORE: Timeline: Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Bay Area continues, snow dump blankets Tahoe

Some Bay Area cities will see up to 2 inches of rain from this weekend's storm, while 6 feet of snow is possible above 5,000 feet in the Sierra.

Davis says they got about 3 feet of snow. Other areas of Tahoe got much more over the weekend.

"We have been digging out, using a snow blower when possible. You might see my wife back there. She's the shoveler -- my back doesn't like shoveling," Davis added.

He says they lost power overnight. Luckily, flashlights and a fireplace were standing by for him to read a good book.

But all the new snow is needed.

"We're happy to have it. All the lakes around here are really low. This will make a big difference if it keeps up," Davis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jfLkCYM00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 6

TopPik
3d ago

This little bit of rain and snow they act like it's a biblical event, well I guess it would be from what little rain we get..

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

See Donner Pass Railroad Tracks Cleared After Massive Snowstorm

After last weekend’s storm buried Donner Pass in snow, Brandon Clement used a drone to capture the majestic sight of Union Pacific clearing the train tracks at Soda Springs, California. Clement is an Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist, aerial cinematographer, storm chaser, and documentarian. Follow him on Twitter: @bclemms. Watch:...
SODA SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather

Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave.  Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills

POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
harkeraquila.com

Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy