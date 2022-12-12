Read full article on original website
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives
It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing Unveils Trailer for ‘Mars One,’ Brazil’s Oscar Entry (EXCLUSIVE)
The film world premiered at Sundance and will debut on select screens and on Netflix beginning Jan. 5. Array Releasing has nabbed the film for distribution in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. More from Variety. Ava DuVernay's Array Releasing Buys 'Mars One,' Brazil's Oscar Entry (EXCLUSIVE)
‘Better Call Saul’ Producer Mark Johnson Partners with ViX+ and Exile Content for Spanish-language Series, ‘Amen’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Academy and Emmy award-winning producer Mark Johnson whose credits include acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” and Oscar-winning pic “Rain Man,” is venturing into his first-ever Spanish-language series, partnering with TelevisaUnivison’s premium streamer ViX+ and LA-based Exile Content on the Church scandal dramatic series, “Amen” (a working title).
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
Dua Lipa Had Dinner With A Group Of Extremely Powerful Gays, And Everyone Is Making The Same Joke In The Replies About It
Someone please check in on her.
Aubrey Plaza Knows What Harper and Cameron Really Did in That ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Room
Aubrey Plaza loves chaos — and she has her own messy insight into what really happened between Harper and Cameron in that hotel room at The White Lotus. In the penultimate episode of White Lotus last week, Plaza’s character Harper disappeared into a hotel room with her husband Ethan’s friend Cameron. Amid growing tension between both Harper and Ethan and Cameron and his wife, Daphne, and the group as a foursome, the idea that Harper and Cameron would hook up didn’t seem fully out of the question. After first denying anything sexual happened, she eventually cops to an innocent makeout during the finale. But the admission left Ethan, and the viewers at home, unsure if they were really getting the full story.
Apple Orders ‘Mythic Quest’ Companion Series From Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, Katie McElhenney (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple is expanding the world of “Mythic Quest” with a new series set in the world of the show that hails from three of the original series’ writers. Variety has learned exclusively that Apple has ordered “Mere Mortals” from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. All three are writers on “Mythic Quest,” with Burch also appearing onscreen as the character Rachel. In addition, “Mythic Quest” creators Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day will executive produce “Mere Mortals” along with “Mythic Quest” executive producer and star David Hornsby.
Michael Keaton makes directorial debut in 'Knox Goes Away' with Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden
Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut in "Knox Goes Away" starring Al Pacino, James Marsden and Marcia Gay Harden.
How the Costumes of ‘Tár’ Reflected the Conductor’s Unraveling
When audiences are introduced to Cate Blanchett’s Lydia Tár in “Tár,” it’s through a lengthy interview sequence. Costume designer Bina Daigeler says she was very deliberate with the choice of black-and-white clothes for Tár. “For me, it’s the well-known image of a conductor, the black and white with the tailcoat is super classic,” she says. Tár has it all: A wife, and a family and she’s at the top of her game as the leader of a world-famous orchestra — except for her toxic traits that contribute to her downfall. “It was important that there was nothing pretentious about her wardrobe,” says...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Kicks Off at International Box Office With $15.8 Million
James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar: The Way of Water” launched at the international box office, collecting $15.8 million from 15 overseas markets on opening day. Disney, which is backing the ambitious sequel, says ticket sales were 124% ahead of “Avatar,” roughly 70% ahead of “Top Gun: Maverick” and 13% ahead of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Though “The Way of Water” is expected to reach blockbuster status, it may fall short of record-setting numbers in its inaugural weekend. The studio is also reporting that initial returns were 12% behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and 23% behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in comparable markets, two recent tentpoles that notched mega debuts.
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Spot A Naughty Puzzle In A Holiday Episode
Wheel of Fortune fans had a laugh this week. During a recent episode, contestants had to guess a two-word puzzle that was holiday-related. At first, they were a bit stumped. One of the contestants guessed “Buttery doughnuts” based on the clues at first. Eventually, another contestant solved the...
How Latto, Omar Apollo and Muni Long Turned TikTok Buzz Into Grammy Best New Artist Noms
For the first time in recent memory, the new artist Grammy race is wide open. Among this year’s nominees — Anitta, Omar Apollo, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg — there is no obvious front-runner.
Sundance Film Festival to Honor Luca Guadagnino With International Icon Award
Director Luca Guadagnino will be making the trek to Park City in January. The filmmaker of “Call Me By Your Name” and “Bones and All” is being honored with Sundance Film Festival’s International Icon Award on opening night. Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented...
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show
Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.
Bose’s Bluetooth TV soundbar is $70 off right in time for the holidays
Upgrade your home theater experience for less than $200.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
