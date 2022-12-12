The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a 43-acre property at 7900 S. Congress Ave. to make way for a huge mixed-use development. The project includes 1,218 multifamily units – at least 5 percent of them affordable – across several buildings, 210,000 square feet of offices, and 136,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The developer also plans to build and maintain a 13.5-acre park, which will include an extension of South Boggy Creek Trail.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO