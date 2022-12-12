Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Environmental Commission ponders new South Central PUD
Another South Central Waterfront planned unit development proposal has officially commenced, with real estate development attorney and City Council regular Richard Suttle stopping by the Environmental Commission last week for preliminary negotiations. If realized, the project will bulldoze the defunct Texas Department of Transportation headquarters at 200 E. Riverside to...
José Velásquez defeats Daniela Silva for District 3 seat
José Velásquez, an activist and fourth-generation Austinite, is set to be District 3’s City Council member after beating out his runoff challenger Daniela Silva on Tuesday night. Velásquez received 4,165 votes for 53.32 percent of the vote, while Silva received 3,646 votes for 46.68 percent. “We’re...
Council responds to report finding ‘affordable’ condos aren’t always affordable
City Council approved a resolution on Dec. 8 addressing barriers to affordable condo ownership, acting on findings from a report by the University of Texas School of Law that expensive condo fees and improper property tax assessments can push below-market units beyond the reach of those who qualify. “There are...
Council passes transparency changes to transit partnership board
Last week, City Council voted to recommend changes to the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors that would add two additional seats to the five-member board and establish transparency standards for their appointments. The resolution directs the city manager to consult with community stakeholders to address and consider eligibility requirements,...
City, restaurants partner to reduce single-use plastics
City Council wants the local hospitality industry – including restaurants, bars, food delivery services and the tourism bureau – to curb its reliance on single-use plastics. Council members recently directed staff to incentivize such behavior, including by working with the Austin Restaurant Association, citing the city’s goal of...
Qadri credits focus on housing in win for D9 seat
Political newcomer Zohaib “Zo” Qadri will represent City Council District 9 beginning in January, defeating challenger Linda Guerrero by 352 votes, according to unofficial totals reported Tuesday night. The final vote for the two-candidate runoff according to Travis County elections officials was 7,276 for Qadri to 6,924 for Guerrero.
Council backs senior center plan for Nash Hernandez building
The city will move forward with plans to convert the long-idle Nash Hernandez building in East Austin into a senior activity center that could also offer programs for area schoolchildren. Last week, City Council approved on its consent agenda an item brought by Council Member Pio Renteria directing the city...
City Council approves 10% raise for city manager, Austin’s top executive
Citing a much-delayed cost-of-living adjustment, Council members on Thursday bumped Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s salary from $350,000 to just over $388,000. The move represents an 11 percent increase in pay and the first change to Cronk’s base salary since late 2018. Council members characterized this raise as in line with pay bumps city employees have received; employees got a 4 percent pay increase this year.
Developer submits second application for FM 685 mixed-use development in Pflugerville
The new application for Fairfield's proposed mixed-use development includes several changes from the version submitted in January. (Courtesy Fairfield) A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685 in Pflugerville has another chance to move forward with developer Fairfield's second application for planned unit development, or PUD, zoning. Since the...
Pro-law enforcement funding Democrat wins Austin mayoral race, despite city's previous effort to defund police
Pro-police funding Democrat Kirk Watson won the mayoral runoff election in Austin, Texas, despite the city pushing to cut off law enforcement spending.
Kirk Watson, who first led the city two decades ago, is elected mayor of Austin again
By a razor-thin margin, Austin voters chose Kirk Watson as the city’s next mayor, electing him to navigate soaring housing costs and contentious fights playing out over how to build for the city’s growing population. Watson squeaked out a win with just 886 more votes than his opponent,...
Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
Massive mixed-use development on South Congress gets go-ahead from ZAP
The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a 43-acre property at 7900 S. Congress Ave. to make way for a huge mixed-use development. The project includes 1,218 multifamily units – at least 5 percent of them affordable – across several buildings, 210,000 square feet of offices, and 136,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The developer also plans to build and maintain a 13.5-acre park, which will include an extension of South Boggy Creek Trail.
Williamson County pushes former Austin mayor Kirk Watson to runoff victory
The new Austin mayor held the position from 1997-2001.
Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to discuss 183 North system at upcoming meeting
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority oversees the183 North mobility project and construction along Hwy. 183 between MoPac Expressway and SH 45. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The 9-mile stretch of 183 North undergoing construction between MoPac and SH 45 will will have a toll system in place for the north and...
South Austin picks Ryan Alter for District 5 seat
Although every vote counts, it was clear when the early vote numbers were released Tuesday night that Ryan Alter would prevail over opponent Stephanie Bazan in the contest for the District 5 City Council seat. After eight years in office, Ann Kitchen is retiring and newcomer Alter will be taking over in January.
Austin voters elect new District 9 councilmember
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has a new councilmember for District 9 – Zohaib "Zo" Qadri. Qadri, a former political advocacy strategist, and Linda Guerrero, an Austin teacher who serves on several city commissions, went to the runoff election this Tuesday after they received the most votes in November but neither a majority.
dailytrib.com
Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building
After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
Austin’s environmentalist icon Shudde Fath dies at 106
Shudde Fath, the longest serving member of Austin’s environmental community, died Friday at the age of 106. She was a committed and vocal member of the city’s Electric Utility Commission for 40 years, as the utility noted in a Facebook post. She retired from the commission at 101 following a stroke.
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
