Austin Monitor

Environmental Commission ponders new South Central PUD

Another South Central Waterfront planned unit development proposal has officially commenced, with real estate development attorney and City Council regular Richard Suttle stopping by the Environmental Commission last week for preliminary negotiations. If realized, the project will bulldoze the defunct Texas Department of Transportation headquarters at 200 E. Riverside to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

José Velásquez defeats Daniela Silva for District 3 seat

José Velásquez, an activist and fourth-generation Austinite, is set to be District 3’s City Council member after beating out his runoff challenger Daniela Silva on Tuesday night. Velásquez received 4,165 votes for 53.32 percent of the vote, while Silva received 3,646 votes for 46.68 percent. “We’re...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council passes transparency changes to transit partnership board

Last week, City Council voted to recommend changes to the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors that would add two additional seats to the five-member board and establish transparency standards for their appointments. The resolution directs the city manager to consult with community stakeholders to address and consider eligibility requirements,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City, restaurants partner to reduce single-use plastics

City Council wants the local hospitality industry – including restaurants, bars, food delivery services and the tourism bureau – to curb its reliance on single-use plastics. Council members recently directed staff to incentivize such behavior, including by working with the Austin Restaurant Association, citing the city’s goal of...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Qadri credits focus on housing in win for D9 seat

Political newcomer Zohaib “Zo” Qadri will represent City Council District 9 beginning in January, defeating challenger Linda Guerrero by 352 votes, according to unofficial totals reported Tuesday night. The final vote for the two-candidate runoff according to Travis County elections officials was 7,276 for Qadri to 6,924 for Guerrero.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council backs senior center plan for Nash Hernandez building

The city will move forward with plans to convert the long-idle Nash Hernandez building in East Austin into a senior activity center that could also offer programs for area schoolchildren. Last week, City Council approved on its consent agenda an item brought by Council Member Pio Renteria directing the city...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City Council approves 10% raise for city manager, Austin’s top executive

Citing a much-delayed cost-of-living adjustment, Council members on Thursday bumped Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s salary from $350,000 to just over $388,000. The move represents an 11 percent increase in pay and the first change to Cronk’s base salary since late 2018. Council members characterized this raise as in line with pay bumps city employees have received; employees got a 4 percent pay increase this year.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer submits second application for FM 685 mixed-use development in Pflugerville

The new application for Fairfield's proposed mixed-use development includes several changes from the version submitted in January. (Courtesy Fairfield) A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685 in Pflugerville has another chance to move forward with developer Fairfield's second application for planned unit development, or PUD, zoning. Since the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Massive mixed-use development on South Congress gets go-ahead from ZAP

The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a 43-acre property at 7900 S. Congress Ave. to make way for a huge mixed-use development. The project includes 1,218 multifamily units – at least 5 percent of them affordable – across several buildings, 210,000 square feet of offices, and 136,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The developer also plans to build and maintain a 13.5-acre park, which will include an extension of South Boggy Creek Trail.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

South Austin picks Ryan Alter for District 5 seat

Although every vote counts, it was clear when the early vote numbers were released Tuesday night that Ryan Alter would prevail over opponent Stephanie Bazan in the contest for the District 5 City Council seat. After eight years in office, Ann Kitchen is retiring and newcomer Alter will be taking over in January.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin voters elect new District 9 councilmember

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has a new councilmember for District 9 – Zohaib "Zo" Qadri. Qadri, a former political advocacy strategist, and Linda Guerrero, an Austin teacher who serves on several city commissions, went to the runoff election this Tuesday after they received the most votes in November but neither a majority.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building

After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin’s environmentalist icon Shudde Fath dies at 106

Shudde Fath, the longest serving member of Austin’s environmental community, died Friday at the age of 106. She was a committed and vocal member of the city’s Electric Utility Commission for 40 years, as the utility noted in a Facebook post. She retired from the commission at 101 following a stroke.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
