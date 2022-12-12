ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Ram grapplers go 3-2 at the Keyser Kiwanis Duals

KEYSER, W.Va. — While the Southern Rams’ wrestling squad may be short on numbers this year, it has shown that it is not short on quality. Southern bounced back from a season-opening shutout loss with a solid fourth place finish out of 12 teams at the Keyser Kiwanis Duals held at Keyser High School.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Kassidy Cook

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Olympian Kassidy Cook (The Woodlands, Texas) won her 11th seni…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FSHS #24_2.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport g…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Duquesne 66, DePaul 55

DEPAUL (6-5) Johnson 6-12 3-4 19, Penn 3-7 6-6 12, Cruz 0-4 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 0-5 0-0 0, Gibson 1-8 0-0 3, Nelson 2-6 2-2 6, Bynum 3-8 0-0 8, Raimey 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 17-55 13-14 55.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Reece scores 15 in Duquesne's 66-55 win against DePaul

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece scored 15 points to help Duquesne defeat DePaul 66-55 on Wednesday night. Reece also contributed six rebounds for the Dukes (8-3). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Jimmy Clark III was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Bridgeport's defense shines in win over Polar Bears

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport girls basketball team did more than force 16 turnovers. The Indians only allowed eight field goals — two in the first half — of their 39-30 victory over Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Armory.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Cold shooting dooms Lady Rams at Fort Hill

CUMBERLAND — It seemed as if the Southern Lady Rams did everything right except find a way to put the ball in the hoop. Their defense contained Fort Hill’s high-powered offense, and they moved the ball at an impressive clip against the Sentinels’ zone defense — attacking the holes and creating a plethora of open looks.
FORT HILL, PA
WVNews

Eagles balanced scoring leads to win over PB, 53-33

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures for a 53-33 victory over Philip Barbour in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at the RCB gymnasium. The Eagles took down the Colts on the same floor...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. Streets are bustling with tour groups. Hotels are fully booked, and months of deadly Israeli-Palestinian...
BETHLEHEM, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy