WVNews
USA Diving Winter National Championships start in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Olympian Kassidy Cook (The Woodlands, Texas) won her 11th senior national title while a pair of teenagers claimed their first titles on the opening day of the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Cook and Sarah Bacon...
WVNews
Ram grapplers go 3-2 at the Keyser Kiwanis Duals
KEYSER, W.Va. — While the Southern Rams’ wrestling squad may be short on numbers this year, it has shown that it is not short on quality. Southern bounced back from a season-opening shutout loss with a solid fourth place finish out of 12 teams at the Keyser Kiwanis Duals held at Keyser High School.
WVNews
Kassidy Cook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Olympian Kassidy Cook (The Woodlands, Texas) won her 11th seni…
WVNews
FSHS #24_2.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport g…
WVNews
Duquesne 66, DePaul 55
DEPAUL (6-5) Johnson 6-12 3-4 19, Penn 3-7 6-6 12, Cruz 0-4 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 0-5 0-0 0, Gibson 1-8 0-0 3, Nelson 2-6 2-2 6, Bynum 3-8 0-0 8, Raimey 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 17-55 13-14 55.
WVNews
Reece scores 15 in Duquesne's 66-55 win against DePaul
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece scored 15 points to help Duquesne defeat DePaul 66-55 on Wednesday night. Reece also contributed six rebounds for the Dukes (8-3). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Jimmy Clark III was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
WVNews
Bridgeport's defense shines in win over Polar Bears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport girls basketball team did more than force 16 turnovers. The Indians only allowed eight field goals — two in the first half — of their 39-30 victory over Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Armory.
WVNews
Cold shooting dooms Lady Rams at Fort Hill
CUMBERLAND — It seemed as if the Southern Lady Rams did everything right except find a way to put the ball in the hoop. Their defense contained Fort Hill’s high-powered offense, and they moved the ball at an impressive clip against the Sentinels’ zone defense — attacking the holes and creating a plethora of open looks.
WVNews
Eagles balanced scoring leads to win over PB, 53-33
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures for a 53-33 victory over Philip Barbour in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at the RCB gymnasium. The Eagles took down the Colts on the same floor...
WVNews
Moorefield and Keyser players battle for the ball in action at KHS on Tuesday.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Four up and four down. With victories over Bishop Walsh (42-26), N…
WVNews
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
WVNews
Keyser moves closer to construction of sludge building
WVNews
Harrison County Commission votes to accept BOE funds for Norwood, Nutter Fort PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners on Wednesday authorized acceptance of a $60,000 yearly stipend from the Harrison County Board of Education that would fund a prevention resource officer to split time between two elementary schools in the county. Commissioners also voted to reissue a request for...
WVNews
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. Streets are bustling with tour groups. Hotels are fully booked, and months of deadly Israeli-Palestinian...
