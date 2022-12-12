K-Nation (12/11/22)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (K-NATION)- K-Nation is a little different this week without football games to break down for the first time since the launch of this new weekly special.

K-State and KU did not take the field in football this week, as both teams rest and recover for a bowl game near New Years.

There was, however, some exciting basketball last week. This week’s show breaks down the Border War win over Missouri for KU and a dominant Sunday victory for the Wildcats. The K-Nation team also discusses wins on the basketball court for both women’s basketball programs.

Additionally, K-Nation features an exclusive interview with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor to discuss the current state of Wildcat sports.

This week’s show also includes a feature story about a barber who is keeping KU basketball players looking sharp. Plus, a Jerome Tang-themed beer is now available in more places than just one brewery. The show tells you where Wildcat fans can find the trendy beverage.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 News.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

