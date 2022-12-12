ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

K-Nation (12/11/22)

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9h6b_0jfLhrL000

NORTHEAST KANSAS (K-NATION)- K-Nation is a little different this week without football games to break down for the first time since the launch of this new weekly special.

K-State and KU did not take the field in football this week, as both teams rest and recover for a bowl game near New Years.

There was, however, some exciting basketball last week. This week’s show breaks down the Border War win over Missouri for KU and a dominant Sunday victory for the Wildcats. The K-Nation team also discusses wins on the basketball court for both women’s basketball programs.

Additionally, K-Nation features an exclusive interview with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor to discuss the current state of Wildcat sports.

This week’s show also includes a feature story about a barber who is keeping KU basketball players looking sharp. Plus, a Jerome Tang-themed beer is now available in more places than just one brewery. The show tells you where Wildcat fans can find the trendy beverage.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 News.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

NCAA announces new president

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday it has found its new president. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president in March of 2023, according to the Association. This decision comes after Dr. Mark Emmert announced he would be stepping down after serving as the NCAA president for 12 […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KSNT News

Five Wildcats named AP All-Big 12 players

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Big 12 Championship-winning season for K-State football, five Wildcats have been named to the AP All-Big 12 teams. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a unanimous choice at first team defensive end. Lineman Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn join Anudike-Uzomah on the first […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah earn AFCA All-American honors

MANHATTAN. Kan. (KSNT) – Another day, another All-American honor for two Wildcats. K-State’s Deuce Vaughn is an AFCA first team All-American as an all-purpose player. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a second-team defensive player. This is Vaughn’s fourth first team designation, and it’s the third from the five groups that make up consensus All-American status. Anudike-Uzomah earned […]
KSNT News

KU women’s basketball named ESPN/USBWA Team of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – ESPN and The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) have named Kansas women’s basketball as the team of the week from Dec. 4 – Dec. 11. The Jayhawks picked up the honor after crushing No. 12 Arizona on Thursday and another lopsided win over in-state opponent Wichita State on Sunday. The two victories […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State football announces statewide Big 12 trophy tour

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Following K-State football’s Big 12 Championship win over TCU on December 3, the Wildcats have announced a statewide Big 12 Championship trophy tour beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14. The trophy will make 19 stops during a six-day tour. Each stop allows for fans to take pictures with the trophy. “We can’t thank […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town

CHASE COUNTY (KSNT) – If you’re seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you’re looking for. The town of Clements, Kansas may not ring a bell for many people, especially since the town doesn’t really […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police car in crash en route to robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision with a police car in Topeka on Monday evening. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of S.E. California when the patrol car collided with another vehicle in the 2700 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Incentive agreement with local business to create 44 new jobs, $156 million economic impact in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incentive agreement approved Wednesday for the expansion of a local Topeka business is projected to create an economic impact in the millions of dollars. The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved the agreement to help the Torgeson Electric Company. This company is employee-owned and based out […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

ESU offensive lineman is university’s first All-American since 2017

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State senior tackle Xavier Carson is an AFCA All-American. Cason is the starting left tackle on a Hornet offense that ranks tenth in the nation in sacks allowed, while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense. He was a two-time All-MIAA performer and has played […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance

KANSAS — Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totals $56 million and allows Kansas parents the ability to enroll each of their school-aged children for a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas Benefits Card. Around […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Lawrence Free State OT flips commitment to join Jayhawks

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of the top recruits in Kansas is staying in his hometown to play college football. Calvin Clements flipped his commitment from Baylor to KU. His decision comes two weeks before National Signing Day. Clements is the No. 6 recruit in Kansas, according to 247 Sports. He’s a 6-foot-7, 295 pound offensive […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy