Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery.

“It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not only this year in Manhattan, but people in Wichita and Topeka can get it. We just wanted people to be able to get Tang Party, and celebrate Coach Tang being here and the new era of K-State basketball.”

Tang Party is at liquor stores in and west of Topeka.

The beer is brewed with cascade hops to give it a citrus note. Tangerine gives the beer a bright, orange pop. Tang and the coaching staff even went to the brewery to try the beer.

The name Tang Party plays off the fact the beer is a sour. It was already a beer the owners had brewed in a small batch, but they brought it back for Coach Tang’s arrival.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.