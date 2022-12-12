For the first time since prior to his second octagon appearance, Conor McGregor does not have a number attached to his name in the official UFC rankings. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion who hasn’t competed since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy fight, has fallen out of the UFC rankings after a run of more than eight years.

1 DAY AGO