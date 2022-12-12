Read full article on original website
Watch brutal Deontay Wilder KO punch send Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring.. in hilarious video game glitch
AN HILARIOUS video game glitch has gone viral after it showed Deontay Wilder sending Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring. The new boxing game, titled Undisputed, is currently available for fans to trial ahead of its full release next year. The game is still not the finished article -...
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’
Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin Is Ready For WBA Title Eliminator Bout vs. Michel Rivera
By Vince Dwriter: Lightweight contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin has his eyes locked in on the Big 3 (Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia), but before he can focus on them, he must prepare himself for a pivotal showdown on Saturday, December 17 when he faces the WBA number two ranked contender Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, live on Showtime.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
BoxingNews24.com
Makhmudov vs Wallisch & Mbilli vs Alexander Weekend Cards LIVE on ESPN+
Makhmudov-Wallisch card streaming LIVE on ESPN+ from Shawinigan, Canada, FRIDAY at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Mbilli-Alexander bill streaming LIVE from Nantes, France, SATURDAY at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. Two international fight cards will stream live and exclusively this weekend in the U.S. on ESPN+. The fight action starts...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
John McCarthy told his son who was a judge for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon he got it wrong: “I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into”
John McCarthy believes Jared Gordon should’ve gotten his hand raised at UFC 282. Gordon was facing Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282 in an intriguing lightweight scrap. Many expected the Brit to win and remain undefeated but the fight was much closer than many thought. When...
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says George Kambosos won’t fight him next
By Sean Jones: Shakur Stevenson revealed today that former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr has turned down a fight against him next. IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina and Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz have volunteered to fight Stevenson, but those two aren’t the ones that Stevenson has been targeting.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya’s head coach: Khamzat Chimaev ‘rising star, but he’s done literally nothing at middleweight’
Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman believes it’s a no-brainer to run back the memorable UFC 281 main event between Adesanya and the new middleweight champion Alex Pereira next, not Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Adesanya was minutes away from defeating his longtime combat sports rival in November before...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce wants Fury or Usyk fight in summer, fighting x 2 in 2023
By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce plans on fighting twice in 2023, starting with a stay-busy clash in March against a likely southpaw before taking on the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight championship fight in the summer. Whether Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) gets his hoped-for title shot...
Conor McGregor falls out UFC's official rankings for first time in more than eight years
For the first time since prior to his second octagon appearance, Conor McGregor does not have a number attached to his name in the official UFC rankings. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion who hasn’t competed since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy fight, has fallen out of the UFC rankings after a run of more than eight years.
Dana White implores fans to “call the commission” over concerns that the Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon fight was rigged
UFC president Dana White has dismissed a fan for showing frustration at Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon. Over the years, Dana White has never been one to shy away from a debate. In equal measure, he’s never turned a blue eye to controversy – at least, not that often.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol still wants to fight Canelo for his 168-lb belts
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he’s still interested in fighting Canelo Alvarez for his four 168-lb titles when they meet for a rematch next September. After soundly beating Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) in a one-sided defense of his WBA light heavyweight title last May, champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) doesn’t see it as interesting to fight the Mexican star at 175 for a second time.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue stops Paul Butler in 11th round
By Huck Allen: WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler (34-3, 15 KOs) put in a heroic effort before falling apart in the eleventh round in getting stopped by undefeated IBF, WBA & WBO 118-lb world champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Ariake Arena, in Tokyo, Japan. The time of the stoppage was 1:09 of round eleven.
CBS Sports
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler results, highlights: 'The Monster' becomes undisputed champion with late TKO
Paul Butler's bid to merely survive against three-division champion Naoya Inoue was met with violent opposition on Tuesday morning. Inoue (21-3, 21 KOs), a three-division champion considered by some to be the pound-for-pound best in the world, closed out a one-sided performance against an overly passive Butler via 11th-round TKO to become the first four-belt undisputed champion in bantamweight history.
overtimeheroics.net
Concern Over Teofimo’s State of Mind Follows Saturday’s Shaky Win
Some will say that underdog replacement opponent Sandor Martin beat former unified lightweight world champ Teofimo Lopez Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the very least, though, the Spaniard gave Lopez a much tougher fight than expected and, perhaps, help cast some serious doubt on the young fighter’s mental and emotional stability.
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler – preview for Tokyo undisputed clash
By Jake Tiernan: IBF, WBA & WBC bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue meets WBO champion Paul Butler for the undisputed championship tomorrow night, on December 13th, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be shown LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S., beginning at 5:00 A.M. ET.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’
Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
