Bridgeport's defense shines in win over Polar Bears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its man-to-man defense and full-court press, the Bridgeport girls basketball team did more than force 16 turnovers. The Indians only allowed eight field goals — two in the first half — of their 39-30 victory over Fairmont Senior on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Armory.
USA Diving Winter National Championships start in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Olympian Kassidy Cook (The Woodlands, Texas) won her 11th senior national title while a pair of teenagers claimed their first titles on the opening day of the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Cook and Sarah Bacon...
Reece scores 15 in Duquesne's 66-55 win against DePaul
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece scored 15 points to help Duquesne defeat DePaul 66-55 on Wednesday night. Reece also contributed six rebounds for the Dukes (8-3). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Jimmy Clark III was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Duquesne 66, DePaul 55
DEPAUL (6-5) Johnson 6-12 3-4 19, Penn 3-7 6-6 12, Cruz 0-4 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 0-5 0-0 0, Gibson 1-8 0-0 3, Nelson 2-6 2-2 6, Bynum 3-8 0-0 8, Raimey 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 17-55 13-14 55.
Maids hit on 16 3-pointers in 73-52 win over Liberty
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used 16 three pointers, including seven by Bryn Hunt, to outduel a talented Liberty team 73-52 at home Wednesday and move to 3-0 on the season. The opening quarter of the game started off slowly on the offensive end of the floor...
Ram grapplers go 3-2 at the Keyser Kiwanis Duals
KEYSER, W.Va. — While the Southern Rams’ wrestling squad may be short on numbers this year, it has shown that it is not short on quality. Southern bounced back from a season-opening shutout loss with a solid fourth place finish out of 12 teams at the Keyser Kiwanis Duals held at Keyser High School.
Jakes Run Road in Monongalia County, West Virginia, tto close Tuesday for culvert replacement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Route 29, Jakes Run Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for culvert replacement. The closure will be 2.19 miles south of County Route 27, Statler Run.
Robert W. Black
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert W. Black, age 78, of French Creek, WV, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, WV. He was born October 28, 1944, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Merideth Ray and Daisy Lea Anglin Black.
William McRobie
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — William Edward McRobie, 74, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born Jan. 24, 1948, in Turner Douglas, W.Va., he was the son of the late Charles R. and Josephine (Gregory) McRobie.
Ice coats area in first major winter storm of the year
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Mineral County and the surrounding area experienced the first major winter storm of the season Thursday, with freezing rain wreaking havoc. It was a scene great for photos but dangerous for travel.
Case against alleged shaken baby death defendant heads to Upshur, West Virginia Circuit Court
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon woman accused in connection with child neglect resulting in death has waived her probable cause hearing. The waiver by Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, before Upshur Magistrate Alan Suder sends the case to Circuit Court.
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. Streets are bustling with tour groups. Hotels are fully booked, and months of deadly Israeli-Palestinian...
