ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

49ers look to wrap up NFC West title in Seattle once again

SEATTLE (AP) — A few years ago, Kyle Shanahan celebrated his first division title as San Francisco's coach in the visiting locker room at Seattle after a Sunday night game on the final day of the season that was nearly decided on the final snap. Shanahan and the 49ers...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

49ers face slumping Seahawks, looking to wrap up NFC West

SAN FRANCISCO (9-4) at SEATTLE (7-6) Thursday, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 3. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 8-5; Seahawks 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 30-18. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Seahawks 27-7, Sept. 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Buccaneers 35-7; Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy