ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aI813_0jfLhIsv00
Trevor Shimpfky, CEO of Paul Stuart George Chinsee/WWD

Trevor Shimpfky is the nervous sort.

Despite a résumé that includes Ermenegildo Zegna, Hugo Boss and Robert Talbott, he admits that meeting Paulette Garafalo, president and chief executive officer of Paul Stuart, for the first time was a bit nerve wracking.

“I knew of Paulette through my career but had never met her,” he said.

Despite his jitters, they hit it off and she hired him four years ago as the vice president of omnichannel for the New York-based specialty store.

Last July, Shimpfky was Garafalo’s handpicked successor to take over her position when she transitioned to executive chairman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8Ek9_0jfLhIsv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Ory_0jfLhIsv00

In his first interview since being named CEO, Shimpfky was almost giddy with excitement about the opportunities for the retailer that was founded in 1938 by Ralph Ostrove and operates stores on Madison Avenue and in Southampton in New York as well as in Chicago and Washington, D.C. It also has an outlet across the street from its New York flagship to clear excess inventory, as well as a newly opened company-owned flagship in Aoyama, Tokyo, and some 80 shops-in-shop and close to 500 corners in Japan.

Since 2012, Paul Stuart has been owned by Mitsui, the company’s longtime Japanese licensee, which purchased it from the founding family. Shimpfky said he’s received the blessing of the owners for his plans, which include adding three stores in the U.S. over the next five years, expanding wholesale, further enhancing the omnichannel presence and better positioning the company to attract a younger client.

He’s also proving he’s not afraid to make big decisions. Case in point: the impending exit of womenswear.

“We’re going to be pausing on women’s,” he said. “This fall is our last collection. Once we sell through, which we expect will happen by the end of December or January, we’ll move whatever we have to our outlet. Then we’ll just focus our energies and our monies on the other categories.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean forever, he stressed. “There’s always a door to open again if we decide to do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDGB9_0jfLhIsv00
The Madison Avenue flagship.

Women’s never represented a large percentage of Paul Stuart’s volume and since the flagship was significantly downsized last year, it made less sense to keep the category going.

“When I first got here, the whole first floor of the town house was the women’s store and it was beautiful,” Shimpfky said. “But we just can’t do it anymore, there’s not enough space. So that was a tough decision we had to make.”

Since its founding, the store spanned 30,000 square feet on two floors and a mezzanine on 45th Street and Madison Avenue. During the pandemic, the decision was made to return the second floor to the landlord — Paul Stuart never owned the building — and shrink the selling space to 15,000 square feet. The expansive tailored clothing department on the second floor was relocated to the back of the main floor along with furnishings and formalwear, putting sportswear front and center, along with the more modern Phineas Cole collection. The hair salon that had been installed during a 2017 renovation of the store was turned into the tailor shop and the company took the smaller space across Madison Avenue for its clearance store, PS 45. The basement, which had previously been used for storage, was turned into a state-of-the-art photo studio and offices.

“We like this layout,” he said. “We think it’s more modern.”

The customers apparently agree. Although the company was braced for a negative reaction from its longtime shoppers to the smaller footprint, Shimpfky said it has actually improved business since salespeople can now help a customer navigate all the departments rather than passing them on to someone else upstairs.

“Our average transaction value is up 50 percent to pre-pandemic levels,” he revealed.

Although the physical space may have changed, Paul Stuart’s focus on product has remained paramount. The collection is designed by Ralph Auriemma, the store’s longtime creative director, who has taken a higher profile in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vnvpw_0jfLhIsv00
Paul Stuart offers a full assortment of categories.

“Partnering with Ralph is, for me, the most exciting part of the job,” Shimpfky said. “He’s the most creative designer I’ve seen in my career and we’re really unleashing him. What we have to do is create demand. Everything in the store has to be something that’s original and unique and can’t be found anywhere else. When I first got into this business and came into this store, everything was proprietary to this place. We need to get back to that golden age of Paul Stuart and create a clear brand identity.”

That brand identity needs to span both the physical stores and the online, he believes. Four years ago, the two categories were “very split,” he said. “The stores were doing their thing and we weren’t acting in an omni fashion. Our website was old and crotchety. So we partnered with Salesforce and really started cranking up our digital enterprise.” The result, he said, is “like comparing a jalopy to a Mercedes 560SL.”

Helping him with that transformation is Aslihan Danisman, who worked with Shimpfky at Zegna and serves as vice president of digital and CRM.

The timing turned out to be “very fortuitous,” he said, since the updated website launched five months before the pandemic hit and the stores were forced to close. But thanks to the new and improved website, “we kept shipping e-commerce and it kept the lights on and let our ownership know we were all very passionate and driven here.”

Although much of Shimpfky’s background is in product, he said he’s always been more interested in the business side of the industry and believes he can put his mark on Paul Stuart by helping the company be more modern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3briCs_0jfLhIsv00
Paul Stuart is known for its quality and craftsmanship.

“Thank goodness for Aslihan, and what she’s done as far as creating a customer journey that builds demand for people to keep coming back,” he said. “That’s really the emphasis right now. The stores are doing well and the e-commerce continues to be good. But I think we’re facing what everybody else is facing, which is the expectation as we came out of COVID-19 that e-commerce would continue full throttle. But as Mark Zuckerberg said a couple of weeks ago, that’s just not happening.”

E-commerce accounts for around 20 percent of the company’s overall sales and it’s the physical stores that are leading the way — and they’re performing well. In addition to the New York flagship, which has seen its sales and traffic improve in recent months, the unit in Washington, D.C., has bounced back after a rough couple of years and the store in Southampton, which started as a pop-up and is now permanent and year-round, has shown some “nice activity during the fall and holiday time,” he said.

The remaining store on Oak Street in Chicago is also doing well. At one time, Shimpfky said, there was a second unit on Lasalle Street, but it was destroyed during the race riots in May 2020 and the decision was made to step back and focus the energies on the remaining store. “That just made the most sense,” he said.

Going forward, he declined to identify the cities Paul Stuart is exploring for additional stores but said they would be concentrated in the Northeast and Southeast.

Although e-commerce has slowed since its peak during the pandemic, Shimpfky said the company remains bullish overall. “We have the full confidence of our ownership and we’re all aligned — from the e-commerce team to the merchants. We’re driving a full-price business again, and really trying to keep away from the discounts and the specials and the flash sales.”

He said the stores held tight and didn’t break sale until after Father’s Day this year and will continue to sell at full price until Dec. 26.

In addition to its own direct-to-consumer efforts, Paul Stuart has begun wholesaling in recent years. It started with footwear, which was sold at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman as well as Nordstrom and Mr Porter. Last year, the wholesale offering expanded into tuxedos and formal accessories, which are being sold at Saks.

“Paul Stuart has an incredible reputation for tailored clothing,” he said, adding that the category still accounts for around 60 percent of overall sales. “How many times have we heard that tailored clothing is dead? We heard it in 2008, we heard it after 9/11, we heard it when the Silicon Valley e-comm boom happened when everyone was wearing T-shirts. But how many times has that not been the case?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfHpY_0jfLhIsv00
Tailored clothing still represents the majority of the company’s business.

The death knell was sounded again during the pandemic when everyone was working from home. But now that men have returned to the office, the tailored clothing business is booming.

“We held our position and the business has been going bananas since we reopened the doors. A few months ago, 80 percent of the store business was in tailored clothing. And it’s not just New York, it’s D.C. and Chicago too and we’re even getting requests in Southampton for tailored clothing.”

Along with suits, high-end sportwear is also strong, he said, and the goal is to have the category achieve parity with tailored clothing as the company begins offering more athleisure and golfwear going forward.

Among the top performers right now are the brand’s polo shirts, featuring its man-on-a-fence logo — a business five times as big as it was three years ago — along with cashmere sweaters and casual bottoms.

He said Auriemma recently returned from a two-week trip to Italy “electrified” with the creative opportunities for future product designs and the company set out to whet the appetites of its customers by touting his visit on social media and email correspondence.

By the time Auriemma’s new collections hit, the New York flagship will have completed some physical changes. “Our plans are to create a shoe salon in the front of the store,” Shimpfky said. “We’ll do that right after the holidays.”

The Custom Lab, the company’s opening price point made-to-measure collection, is housed on the main floor, but will move to the mezzanine in the new year.

Other changes will include a subtle repositioning of the Phineas Cole label. The collection, which Shimpfky said has been growing thanks in part to strong social media marketing efforts, will be renamed Phineas Cole for Paul Stuart to better connect the two names.

The price points of the two labels are about the same, he said, but Phineas offers a younger silhouette with a more narrow leg in the tailored clothing and some “edgy” pieces such as a woven silk dinner jacket with an Art Deco-inspired print of city skyscrapers and a silk rope frog closure for $3,295, and silk shirts that feature contemporary bird and butterfly prints that retail for $1,195. “It doesn’t look like anything else out there,” he said.

As he strives to create the framework for “Paul Stuart 2.0,” Shimpfky said the company will continue to enhance its marketing efforts to focus on what makes it unique. That includes the company’s distinct fit for its signature tailored clothing as well as its more affordable price point. Suits are available for $2,395, less than comparably made models from other brands and retailers.

The store is also known for its propensity for color. In fact, the retailer uses a campaign, “Life Is Colorful,” to get that message across. There is also a weekly email called Ralph Raves that highlights the “newest and coolest thing to come in that week,” he said. Those pieces are also promoted online.

“We’re engaging in a different way than we used to,” he said. “We want to lead with digital and that doesn’t just mean our website. We’ve got to get away from manual processes and engage the next generation,” he said.

Toward that end, the company recently added Victor Netland, a 22-year-old recent college graduate, to its team to promote the brand on TikTok. As Shimpfky wrote to customers, Netland will be “educating on special items that make Paul Stuart so very unique.”

The efforts appear to be paying off. From September 2021 until today, 56 percent of customers are new to the brand.

In addition, there is talk beginning to bring Paul Stuart to other international countries, but “we’re just at the starting point,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Esprit CEO on the Flagship Strategy for North America

Esprit, pivoting from its California roots to become New York-centric, is developing a “global flagship” that, if all goes well, would open on Fifth Avenue next year or 2024. Additionally, “regional” flagships are seen opening next year in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver, which would be followed by smaller stores around the U.S.More from WWDPre-Fall 2023 TrendsWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & ThemeAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 “I am actually personally choosing the best locations, with my team, because the best ambassadors for the brand will be our flagships,” William Pak, Esprit’s chief executive officer, told WWD, spelling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fusalp Lands in the U.S. With New York and Aspen Stores

PARIS — Fusalp has landed in the U.S. with the opening of stores in New York and Aspen, Colorado. Both boutiques are the first flagship stores in the U.S. for the French luxury skiwear brand, where it is available online and through retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.More from WWDThe Dsquared2 Flagship Store in LondonWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & ThemeAknvas Pre-Fall 2023 “It’s the right time to be investing at last in the U.S. market,” said chief executive officer Alexandre Fauvet. Interest from American customers has been growing since the brand was brought from...
ASPEN, CO
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
WWD

LVMH’s Sidney Toledano Talks Recruiting the Next Generation of Luxury Artisans

PARIS — Luxury association Comité Colbert brought brands and big names together to promote careers in craftsmanship to students. Sidney Toledano, LVMH Fashion Group chair and newly elected president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, joined French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak on stage, along with Minister for Education and Vocational Training Carole Grandjean and Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises, Trade, Crafts and Tourism Olivia Gregoire.More from WWDInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by ChanelChanel Métiers d'Art 2023Front Row at Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023 The afternoon panel closed the three-day educational fair “Les de(ux)mains du...
WWD

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli as Chairman, Welcomes 10 New Board Members

MILAN — Altagamma has reconfirmed Matteo Lunelli as chairman of the association for the three-year period 2023 to 2025. Lunelli, who is also president and chief executive officer of sparkling wine Ferrari Trento, was first appointed to the role in December 2019, succeeding Andrea Illy. At the same time, Altagamma has renewed 30 percent of its governing bodies and appointed 10 new members, ranging from Lorenzo Bertelli (head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group) and Marco Gobbetti, chief executive officer of Ferragamo, to Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Design Holding, and Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. More from WWDPrada Extends Miami...
WWD

Gabriela Hearst Is Donating 100 Percent of Net Proceeds From All Sales This Month to Save The Children’s Hunger Crisis Response

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season to give back! Now through December 25th, Gabriela Hearst is donating all net proceeds from her flagship stores and online boutique to Save the Children, a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of those most affected by the global food crisis.
WWD

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Serial entrepreneur Niall Murphy has joined Quiet Platforms as chief business officer. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the collaborative commerce platform, which is a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and is looking to team with more retailers for its all-together approach to logistics. Murphy has...
WWD

A Look at Meghan Markle’s Outfits, Frizz-free Hair Routine, Self Care and More on ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries

Netflix released an exclusive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple, who made their official exit from the British Royal Family in 2020, in the same year signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform. “Harry & Meghan,” which released three episodes on Dec. 8 and another three on Dec. 15, gives an inside look at the married couple’s experience with issues of race and their relationship with the media. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley...
WWD

A Royal Feud: Prince William, Kate Middleton Release Christmas Card Photo Ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix Finale

LONDON — It’s a family feud in the British royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex released the first volume of their Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan” on Dec. 8 telling their side of the story.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 A trailer for the final three episodes due on Thursday will dig deeper into Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.  The Waleses — known for following the royal gospel of never complaining, never explaining — have released their...
WWD

The 25 Best Slip Dresses for Casual and Formal Occasions This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. A cozy sweater dress is great, but if there’s one type of dress you shouldn’t overlook, it’s the slip dress. Slip dresses are timeless and versatile frocks — even more than the best shirt dresses — and are ideal for year-round dressing. They can be the best cocktail dress for evening events, weddings, or as summer dresses when the weather is hot. They’re also great fall dresses and layering pieces once things cool off. Throw a sweater or blazer on...
WWD

Heyday Raises Another $12 Million

In the latest evidence that med spa services are increasingly catching the eyes of investors, Heyday has raised a $12 million Series B extension. The raise was led by existing investor, Level 5 Capital Partners (L5), nearly two years after Heyday’s initial $20 million Series B. With this capital...
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Lizzo Sports Her Yitty Brand and Bejeweled Eyebrows on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Lizzo visited Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer wore a pair of black high-waisted trousers, a long-sleeve black logo T-shirt from her Yitty collection, black gloves and combat boots. She accessorized the look with moderately sized hoop earrings.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles Lizzo took a creative approach to her makeup, which included black lipliner, rose blush, blue eye shadow and crystal press-on stickers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

David Gandy Takes Wellwear to Selfridges

LONDON — David of all trades. Model and entrepreneur David Gandy is taking his brand Wellwear from direct-to-consumer to the masses by partnering with his first stockist: Selfridges.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “When I was young I always went up to London with my mum and grandmother to see the Christmas lights and do some Christmas shopping. Selfridges was always a highlight of the day; it seemed such a magical place,” Gandy told WWD, recalling his first memory of the store. Wellwear launched in September 2021 with the aim of creating...
WWD

LVMH’s Newest Carbon Cred, Burton’s Latest Resale Play and More: Short Takes

LVMH’s Carbon Cred: Global disclosure nonprofit CDP has awarded LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton its “triple A” rating on this year’s rankings, released during COP15, a first for the company. Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP’s annual list assesses corporate transparency and performance in the three key areas of climate change, forests and water security, based on self-reported data. CDP then independently assesses the supplied information to assess corporate progress, awareness of environmental risks, best practices, environmental leadership and the establishment of meaningful targets.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize...
WWD

Eva Serrano Named Calvin Klein Global Brand President

Calvin Klein has a new leader. PVH Corp. named Inditex veteran Eva Serrano global brand president of the business. Serrano, who spent 20 years with Inditex and its Zara business, starts in March and will report to Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH. Larsson has been running Calvin Klein...
WWD

SAC Issues ‘Decarbonization Plan’

Members of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, or SAC, will now be required to set and commit to science-based targets as part of a new member requirement that was recently announced. As a driving force of the industry, the SAC’s membership boasts combined revenues of more than $750 billion, or about half of the industry, and spans brands, retailers and holding groups, manufacturers and raw materials manufacturers. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany As part of the “Decarbonization Program,” SAC corporate members will be “required to commit and set Science Based...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

MILAN — Francesco Risso is gearing up to unveil his fall 2023 collection for Marni in Tokyo, the creative director of the Italian brand said in an exclusive interview.More from WWDCandidly Yours: Inside the Parties of NYFWFront Row at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Madonna, Babyface, Diplo and More at the LaQuan Smith NYFW After Party This confirms a WWD report from October. The show will be held on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. local time. “A year ago, I decided to stage a series of traveling shows with our team and a crew of musicians to bring energy to different cities and give...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy