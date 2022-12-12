Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather – When and where the snow, rain and wintery mix will fall this weekend
-Friday night- -Winter Weather Warning for Kittitas County with 4 to 6 inches of new snow into tomorrow morning with a chance of additional ice. -Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima County with 2 to 4 inches of new snow into Saturday AM. -The Mid-Columbia could see early snow, changing to...
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Home Sales Struggle Under Tough Economy
Home sales were down 32% in November of this year when compared to last November as the market continues to struggle under a tough economy. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality the current Median Home Sales Price in the Yakima is $350,000. That's a 9% increase from last year when the price was $320,000. Bemis says 150 homes were sold in November...a decrease from the 222 homes sold in November of 2021.
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure
The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright. The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close...
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
Fires at Naches Landfill Result in Permit Suspension
A landfill in Naches has had it's permit suspended until problem fires on the property can be stopped. Officials at the The Yakima Health District have suspended the permit held by the Caton Landfill at 1500 Naches Wenas Road in Naches. Health district officials say they've been working with the...
5 Local Yakima Spots to Get Your Candy Cane Milkshake Fix
'Tis the season for all things peppermint flavored from coffee creamers to chocolate treats and plenty of different ways to partake including milkshakes. If a peppermint milkshake is what you desire, the Yakima Valley offers five local and unique spots to order your favorite holiday shakes. Where Can I Find...
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Yakima landfill license suspended after series of fires
The Yakima Health District has suspended Caton Landfill’s operating permit following a series of fires at the facility. The health district said in a statement late Monday that the permit would remain suspended until a clear source of the fires is identified. The landfill is north of Naches at...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
4 Embarrassing Holiday Work Party Stories from Yakima
Oh, the dreaded office party. The one day of the year when you're guilt-tripped into hanging out with your coworkers. For many people, this is, in fact, a chore. "I don't hang out with them outside the workplace; what makes the 'higher-ups' think I want to hang out during the holiday?" Then there are others (like myself) that don't mind the company holiday party. Worst case, you waste a couple of hours with people you'll see the next day. Best case, you have a story that will last a lifetime! These are some of those stories!
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hospital financial losses continue in WA, with Astria among those feeling the strain
As financial losses pile up for hospitals across the state over the first nine months of the year, services and capacity continue to be cut — including at Astria facilities in the Lower Yakima Valley. That was the sobering message on Tuesday as Astria President and CEO Brian Gibbons...
WSP: Regional crime lab’s proposed use of Rapid DNA has ‘considerable problems’
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has shared concerns about the city’s potential role in the regional crime lab and has questioned the efficacy of their plans regarding the use of Rapid DNA machine. Regional crime lab officials have said it would allow them to compare suspects’ DNA with crime scene samples and get results within an hour...
KIMA TV
After decades of hanging Christmas lights, a local family is ending their tradition
YAKIMA -- A local family whose been decorating their house from lawn to roof with Christmas lights and decorations for over 3 decades is now calling it quits. The Larrick family has brought joy to their Terrace Heights neighborhood for about 33 years. They have Christmas decorations and thousands of...
Yakima Fire Department Saving Lives With Free Smoke Alarms
December is a popular month for house fires. The National Fire Protection Association says lots of things increase the risk of fire during the holidays including heating, decorations, winter storms and candles. It's the reason why firefighters in the state are hoping you're doing everything to stay safe the season including making sure your home has a working smoke alarm.
