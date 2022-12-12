Dassault Systèmes and Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay Sign MoU to Boost Virtual Twin Knowledge and Know-How

10th annual survey reveals regulatory change management as a key challenge alongside concerns regarding new regulations. Keeping pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes tops the list of key concerns facing U.S. banks, credit unions, and other lenders, according to the results of Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey. This finding marks the second consecutive year in which an institution’s ability to manage regulatory change in an effective and compliant manner was viewed as the chief challenge for institutions of all asset sizes.

