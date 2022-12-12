Dassault Systèmes and Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay Sign MoU to Boost Virtual Twin Knowledge and Know-How

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Sigma Computing Announces Live Editing for Collaborative Analytics
New feature enables real-time collaboration across teams with live data in the warehouse. Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today launched Live Edit, an industry-first feature that allows users to build and analyze data together at the same time. This press release...
Woonsocket Call
Gecina Achieves the Maximum CDP Rating and Confirms Its Leadership in Several ESG Rankings
Gecina (Paris:GFC) has been recognized for its climate change performance and transparency leadership by the Climate Change Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). Gecina has also made progress in the GRESB rankings, with an overall score of 94/100, and seen its AAA rating confirmed by MSCI. With the publication of the CDP...
Woonsocket Call
Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition: Standalone Systems to Be Replaced by Platform Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Report Says 31 Million North Americans Used Connected Care Solutions in 2022. How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The analyst forecasts that the number of...
Woonsocket Call
NTT: Global CEOs Say Social Purpose Is Important for Sustainable Profits and a Better Future
WSJ Intelligence undertook a new international CEO survey for global technology and business solution provider NTT. WSJ Intelligence conducted the online quantitative survey of 350 worldwide CEOs of large corporations to understand their views on how business should—or shouldn’t—contribute to society’s goals. The CEOs surveyed were...
Woonsocket Call
IQ Plus Enhances EcoVadis’ Predictive Intelligence with Automated Sustainability Data Mining Capabilities
Latest Innovations in the Risk Management Solution Reinforces EcoVadis Market Leadership of Sustainability Visibility and Insight. With organizations finding it difficult to gain complete visibility on the sustainability risks of their trading partners as supply chains grow increasingly complex, EcoVadis announces it has added AI and data mining enhancements to its market-leading predictive intelligence solution.
Woonsocket Call
World Digital Biomanufacturing Market Development Analysis Report 2022: Technology Growth Opportunities in the Adoption of Digital Twins, Incorporation of Predictive Analytics, & Targeted Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report analyzes the progress that the biomanufacturing industry has made in terms of digitalization and how the industry embraces technological advancement to lower its biomanufacturing footprint and overcome the limitations of traditional methods. Digitalization...
Woonsocket Call
HELIOS Medical Management SaaS Platform Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Program
VirtualHealth will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services for cloud solutions designed to reduce healthcare disparities and advance health equity. VirtualHealth is pleased to announce that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment,...
Woonsocket Call
SLED Leaders Find Roadmap for 2023 Success in Groundbreaking Report From NuHarbor Security
Trends like accelerated adoption of cloud services, new emphasis on zero trust architecture, and remote enablement aren’t limited to the private sector. These innovations are also critically important to state and local governments and higher education (SLED) institutions that the American population counts on for vital functions and reliable services.
Woonsocket Call
South African Air Transport and Aviation Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022: FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir Show Strengthened Positions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Air Transport Industry and Aviation Ground-Handling Services in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.
Woonsocket Call
Global Consulting Firm Kotter Launches Change Certification Program, Leadership Training Platform
Research-driven courses provide current and future leaders with proven tools and methodology to build professional capabilities and successfully navigate change in an increasingly volatile world. International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter has launched a new program of six courses designed to help teams, individuals, and cohorts of diverse...
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Transformation Markets Analysis Report 2022: Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS), Hyperautomation, Low-Code Development Platforms Coming to the Fore - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Digital Transformation Market: Analysis By Solution; By Deployment; By Enterprise Size; By End User; By Region Size, and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2021, the global digital transformation market was valued at US$601.12 billion and...
Woonsocket Call
Global Industrial Software (On Premise, Cloud) Market Report 2022 A $157.41 Bn Market by 2027 - Analysis BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Industrial Software Market: Analysis By Platform (On Premise and Cloud), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense and Others), By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer Indicator “pain index” highlights significant risk and regulatory compliance concerns for U.S. lenders
10th annual survey reveals regulatory change management as a key challenge alongside concerns regarding new regulations. Keeping pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes tops the list of key concerns facing U.S. banks, credit unions, and other lenders, according to the results of Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey. This finding marks the second consecutive year in which an institution’s ability to manage regulatory change in an effective and compliant manner was viewed as the chief challenge for institutions of all asset sizes.
Woonsocket Call
Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2022: Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Military Vehicles Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Technology, System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion, Transmission System), Platform, Mode of Operation & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The military vehicle electrification market will be USD 3.5 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
Global Human Growth Hormone Market 2022 to 2027: Growing Number of Product Launches of the Human Growth Hormone Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Human Growth Hormone Market (2022-2027) by Application, Route of Administration, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Human Growth Hormone Market is estimated to be USD 5.28 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Woonsocket Call
Accenture Federal Services Awarded a Position on National Cancer Institute’s IT Services Blanket Purchase Agreement
Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a position on a software engineering and IT support services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Information Technology (IT) Engineering office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005050/en/. Specifically,...
Woonsocket Call
ICE Global Network Expands in Key Asian Markets
Enhancements in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo offer managed hosting services and ultra-low-latency connectivity to global markets and data. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the expansion of the ICE Global Network in the Asia Pacific region, with new access centers in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. This follows a significant investment in the region and brings ICE’s network and managed services offerings to parity with other global financial centers in the U.S. and Europe.
Woonsocket Call
Vietnam Elevators & Escalators Market Report 2022: Mitsubishi, Schindler, Fujitec, and KONE Investing in Technological Developments to Cater for the Rising Number of Smart Cities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Elevators & Escalators Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways), By Service, By Elevator Technology, By Elevator Door Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam Elevators & Escalators market stood at USD 361.83 million...
Woonsocket Call
Nokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators’ fixed access customer experience
Nokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators’ fixed access customer experience. Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience.
Woonsocket Call
Technip Energies Selected by Renexia for the Med Wind Project – The World’s Largest FEED for Floating Offshore Wind Development
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been selected by Renexia to perform the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 kilometers off the west coast of Sicily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005864/en/. The scope...
