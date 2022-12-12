Teleperformance Named to PEOPLE’s Annual List of “100 Companies that Care” for 2022

Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Signs of movement, but no solutions yet for struggling organic dairies
photo credit: Organic dairies, souring under a crippling jump in feed prices that's threatening businesses in Sonoma County and throughout western states, aren't suffering in silence. Local, state and federal officials have a growing awareness of the problems plaguing diaries, and are discussing solutions. Navdeep Dhillon is farm program chief for the USDA's farm service agency in California. "I know that the organic dairies are really struggling with the feed prices being so high. They're in competition with non-organic dairies for the same feed. We understand that they are struggling to make ends meet, I know they've requested that the USDA provide assistance." She said...
Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition: Standalone Systems to Be Replaced by Platform Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Report Says 31 Million North Americans Used Connected Care Solutions in 2022. How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The analyst forecasts that the number of...
Gecina Achieves the Maximum CDP Rating and Confirms Its Leadership in Several ESG Rankings
Gecina (Paris:GFC) has been recognized for its climate change performance and transparency leadership by the Climate Change Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). Gecina has also made progress in the GRESB rankings, with an overall score of 94/100, and seen its AAA rating confirmed by MSCI. With the publication of the CDP...
MasterBrand Completes Separation from Fortune Brands
Expected to begin “regular-way” trading today under the MBC stock ticker. MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) (“MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, has completed its previously announced separation from Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (“Fortune Brands”) and is now an independent, publicly-traded company.
Accenture Federal Services Awarded a Position on National Cancer Institute’s IT Services Blanket Purchase Agreement
Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a position on a software engineering and IT support services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Information Technology (IT) Engineering office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005050/en/. Specifically,...
SmartStop Self Storage Named a Top Corporate Solar User by the Solar Energy Industries Association
SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), a self-managed and fully integrated self storage company, announced today it was named a top corporate solar user in 2022 by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SmartStop ranked in the top one percent in the number of solar installations at its owned and managed properties. In addition, SmartStop ranked in the top six percent for solar adoption capacity (in megawatts) among the more than 5,000 businesses surveyed.
RetireOne and Nationwide Partner to Distribute Menu of Advisory Annuity Solutions
Benefits of the new partnership include the addition of advisory solutions like the Nationwide Monument Advisor IOVA to RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace of insurance and annuity solutions and expanded distribution opportunities for Nationwide. RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and industry leader Nationwide are teaming up to expand...
Global Consulting Firm Kotter Launches Change Certification Program, Leadership Training Platform
Research-driven courses provide current and future leaders with proven tools and methodology to build professional capabilities and successfully navigate change in an increasingly volatile world. International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter has launched a new program of six courses designed to help teams, individuals, and cohorts of diverse...
JT Group Recognized on CDP’s “Climate Change A List” for the 4th Consecutive Year
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit organization CDP. JT achieved a place on CDP's prestigious "A List"1 for tackling climate change for the fourth consecutive year. JT is one of 283 companies in the...
123RF Launches PLUS and FREE Offering for Creative Professionals, Marketers, Educators and Students Worldwide
The ideal and affordable plans that will meet the needs of every user. This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2022 -- One of the largest digital stock agencies in the world, 123RF, launches 123RF PLUS and FREE, two new plans that give business owners, freelance designers, entrepreneurs and even educators and students more alternatives in licensing creative content.
NTT: Global CEOs Say Social Purpose Is Important for Sustainable Profits and a Better Future
WSJ Intelligence undertook a new international CEO survey for global technology and business solution provider NTT. WSJ Intelligence conducted the online quantitative survey of 350 worldwide CEOs of large corporations to understand their views on how business should—or shouldn’t—contribute to society’s goals. The CEOs surveyed were...
Dearborn Public Schools Hailed as Blue Bird’s First Electric Bus Customer in Michigan
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has delivered its first electric school bus to Michigan. The state-of-the-art, zero-emission vehicle will serve Dearborn Public Schools and usher in a new era of clean student transportation for the school district. Dearborn Public Schools is the third largest school district in Michigan with 37 neighborhood elementary, middle, and high schools educating more than 20,000 students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005892/en/ Dearborn Public Schools in Michigan received a state-of-the-art Blue Bird All-American RE electric school bus. The zero-emission vehicle can carry a maximum of 84 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. (Photo: Business Wire)
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B. (GNP) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Wolters Kluwer Indicator “pain index” highlights significant risk and regulatory compliance concerns for U.S. lenders
10th annual survey reveals regulatory change management as a key challenge alongside concerns regarding new regulations. Keeping pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes tops the list of key concerns facing U.S. banks, credit unions, and other lenders, according to the results of Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey. This finding marks the second consecutive year in which an institution’s ability to manage regulatory change in an effective and compliant manner was viewed as the chief challenge for institutions of all asset sizes.
Amazon gives holiday gifts to Ukraine refugee familes
It was a day of gift-giving to spread a little love for the holidays. Five Ukrainian refugee families received free gifts from Amazon in partnership with Samaritas Detroit, a nonprofit social service program. The organization's mission is to help disadvantaged families in Michigan. " The Samaritas has had the privilege of welcoming refugee...
Positive Reinforcement Outlines the Benefits of In Home ABA Therapy for Families
Applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy is a proven treatment for people on the autism spectrum, and is deeply rooted in scientific research. It enables behavior analysts to help people with autism improve skills like talking and signing, progress social skills such as politeness, and increase their independence with self-care skills.
GAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Gap, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Gap, Inc. (“Gap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPS) in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gap securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Cancellation of remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor Pharma AG
Last trading day of Vifor registered shares: 22 December 2022. Delisting date of Vifor registered shares: 23 December 2022. Vifor Pharma AG ("Vifor") announced today that the Commercial Court St. Gallen has cancelled (kraftlos erklärt) all remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (each a "Vifor Share"). The Commercial Court's decision has become legally effective (rechtskräftig) and is published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt; SHAB) by the Commercial Court.
The Clusterz Provides The Opportunity To Everyone To Participate In Affiliate Marketing
The Clusterz has a unique affiliate marketing program that they’re opening up to everyone. They focus on smaller social media creators to work on honest marketing and promotions on their accounts. Affiliate marketing is a great way to earn a commission, get free products and samples, and get discounts...
