ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks contractor to resurface outdoor athletic courts
The City of Ocala is currently soliciting quotes for an experienced contractor to resurface multiple outdoor athletic courts throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. According to the...
WCJB
Unveiling of mural depicting the wildlife of Ocklawaha River postponed
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The unveiling of a mural depicting the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River in Ocala is being moved to Monday. The event was initially scheduled for Thursday, however, poor weather conditions prompted organizers to postpone the event. The Ocala City Council approved the mural in September. Drake...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
WCJB
Acrosstown Repertory Theater in Gainesville still looking for new venue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Acrosstown Repertory Theater had to leave its longtime theater home on South Main Street at the end of October and leaders are still looking for a new home. President Carolyn Salt said in September that they are looking for a property that’s zoned correctly and...
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida
Did you know that there are over 1,000 bodies of water in Lake County, Florida? It's known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The best part is you don't need to be a boat owner! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County, without owning a boat of your own.
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
wuft.org
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
WCJB
University of Florida’s Gator Tracks event showcases UF athletes giving back to community
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Athletic Association’s Gator Tracks event is taking place on Thursday. The event will take place at Marjorie K Rawlings Elementary in Gainesville, located at 3500 NE 15th St. UF student athletes collect, wrap, and distribute shoes to local elementary students during...
WCJB
CareerSource North Central Florida will hold a roundtable for the construction industry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource North Central Florida will host a construction industry roundtable to boost the construction industry workforce on Wednesday. You can attend this event in person at the Gainesville Career Center or virtually. The roundtable will start at 9:30 am and end at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Hero horse: A Magical True Story
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A movie produced by Gentle Carousel miniature therapy horses is on the big screen. Learn about the premier of Hero horse: A Magical True Story.
WESH
78-year-old Lake County amateur golfer gets holes-in-one on consecutive days
EUSTIS, Fla. — It is very special for any golfer to get a hole-in-one, but to get a hole-in-one on consecutive days is unheard of. Michael Dorsch did just that on Friday and Saturday using the same ball and golf club on the same golf course, Black Bear Golf Club in Eustis.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring. Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy...
WCJB
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
WCJB
‘This year the increase has been exponential’: Toys for Tots need for toys still great in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families in need throughout Marion County are pushing the giving capacity of the area’s Toys for Tots chapter to the limit. On Tuesday, More than 50 families came through the Knights of Columbas Hall at Blessed Trinity Catholic School to pick out the multitude of toys to give to their children for Christmas.
fox13news.com
'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
