Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocala-news.com

Ocala seeks contractor to resurface outdoor athletic courts

The City of Ocala is currently soliciting quotes for an experienced contractor to resurface multiple outdoor athletic courts throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. According to the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Unveiling of mural depicting the wildlife of Ocklawaha River postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The unveiling of a mural depicting the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River in Ocala is being moved to Monday. The event was initially scheduled for Thursday, however, poor weather conditions prompted organizers to postpone the event. The Ocala City Council approved the mural in September. Drake...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala

Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement

Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring. Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

