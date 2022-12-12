ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

NBC San Diego

SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights

San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party

An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Oceanside Police Car

An Oceanside Police Officer was monitoring traffic in his parked police car early Tuesday morning when a suspected DUI driver slammed into his patrol car in Oceanside, according to police. Jonathan Shipp Sr., 35, of Escondido was driving a white Kia Optima when he exited State Route 78, driving west...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Shooting in Escondido

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center of gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. Officers arrived minutes later and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to Palomar Medical Center. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.
ESCONDIDO, CA

