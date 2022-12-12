Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights
NBC San Diego
Hit-and-Run Suspect Bites Investigating Officer's Finger in Sabre Springs: SDPD
A San Diego Police Department officer had his finger bitten during a scuffle with a driver suspected of leaving a crash Wednesday evening in Sabre Springs. Officers responded to the crash on Springbrook Drive near Mil Pitrero Road at around 5:45 p.m. The victim driver of a black Ford Ranger...
Man arrested after cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop
Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog
Chula Vista police arrest man accused of cutting teen girl's throat in unprovoked attack
chulavistatoday.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party
An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to 30 Years to Life for Friend’s Stabbing Death in El Cajon
A man convicted of killing another man in El Cajon by stabbing and cutting him more than 100 times has been sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 27, was convicted by an El Cajon jury of first- degree murder and a knife-use allegation in the death of 33-year-old Victor Saul Garcia Jr.
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
Person of interest sought in fatal shooting on E. Street in Chula Vista
Detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department have released an image of a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a father of three nearly two months ago.
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Oceanside Police Car
NBC San Diego
Arrest made in connection to deadly teen stabbing in Chula Vista
One person was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teenager at a South Bay house party, police said.
2 dogs found after being taken in car theft
Two dogs who were stolen last week during a carjacking have been found safe in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday, according to their owner.
northcountydailystar.com
Fatal Shooting in Escondido
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center of gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. Officers arrived minutes later and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to Palomar Medical Center. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View Apartment Before Arrest
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
