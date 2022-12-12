ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsZone Football Player of the Year Nominee #8: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Kooper Ebel

By Noah Sacco
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The reveal of our Sportszone Football Player of the Year is right around the corner, which brings us to our eighth nominee and a high-caliber candidate in the running. A player who proved to be the nerve-center of a group that tied its best season record in over a decade, advancing all the way to the Class A State quarterfinals.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn senior quarterback/defensive back Kooper Ebel is that guy. Finishing as the top rusher in all of Iowa, our week seven winner ended the year with an astounding 2,511 yards on the ground with 32 rushing touchdowns, ending with 2,612 all-purpose yards and 38 total touchdowns.

The Iowa State football commit clocked into the top two in six Class A offensive categories, all while making his presence known on the defensive side of the ball. He’d lead the Hawks with 78 total tackles (61 solo) and 3 interceptions, evolving into a mainstay in the secondary and a true impact player wherever he is on the field.

