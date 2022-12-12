ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doniphan, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Organization speaks out to possible pet owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Kennett is cleaning things up

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center awarded $400K ARPA grant

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center was awarded more than half-a-million dollars for facility improvements. The money comes from a 75 percent state, 25 percent local matching grant awarded recently by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. According to a release from the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Pocahontas to annex 50 acres of land into city limits

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas has seen substantial growth over the last decade. Mayor Keith Sutton said the city plans to annex approximately 50 acres of land following a Dec. 12 public hearing. “Never was annexed in the city. Going over some records, I wanted to get...
POCAHONTAS, AR
KFVS12

Drop, cover, hold-on: Earthquake Safety

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been 211 years since large earthquakes in New Madrid, Missouri were felt all across the country. Emergency Management leaders say being prepared is key. “We can see the rivers rise in a flood and we can see tornadoes developing, earthquakes can just happen instantly,”...
NEW MADRID, MO
Kait 8

Crash blocked lanes of traffic

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
howellcountynews.com

Father, 32, dies in crash outside South Fork

A Caulfield man died and three women were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 on Highway 160 one mile west of South Fork. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the eastbound 2020 Ford F150 driven by Carolyn Robertson, 61, of West Plains, crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Chevrolet S10 head on.
SOUTH FORK, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Victims in trench collapse identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

No injuries in crash with entrapment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

FOUND: Police search for missing man

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault

According to the USGS, more than 17 people reported feeling a 3.2 magnitude earthquake overnight. Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning. A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. First Alert from the Digital News Desk 10/12/22. Updated: Oct. 12,...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

State police investigating death of Greene County inmate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
GREENE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy