Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 15: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts closes in on Cam Newton records
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. 1) Jalen Hurts tracking down Cam Newton rushing records. Hurts scored two touchdowns on the ground Sunday, bringing his total for...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
NFL
Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win
Not since 2006-2007, have the Dallas Cowboys made the postseason dance in back-to-back seasons. Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and the Washington Commanders defeat against the New York Giants on Sunday night.
NFL
Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions
Zach Wilson will get a shot at rewriting the narrative after his midseason benching. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson would start Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared for contact due to a rib injury. White was optimistic he could play this week...
NFL
Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. One interim coach showing he deserves a second chance at a full-time gig. The team that suddenly features the league's top edge-rushing duo. But first, a...
NFL
NFL Continues To ‘Inspire Change’ Through Commitments to Social Justice
For the second consecutive year, the NFL and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through gameday stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change will come to life on the field in Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office, and social justice grant partners. New elements this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
NFL
Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans
Prior to the 2022 season, a cavalcade of all-star players joined the AFC West looking to change things up. On Sunday, however, it was reaffirmed that the division still belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime to clinch their seventh consecutive division crown.
NFL
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'
The wild, unbelievable finish to the Raiders' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday requires an explanation. Rhamondre Stevenson's decision to lateral the ball to a teammate took what was a surprisingly positive gain and turned it into complete chaos. Reacting instinctively, Jakobi Meyers received the lateral, then backtracked in...
NFL
Who will win wide-open NFC South race? Making a case for still-alive Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bucs
It would be easy to look down on the NFC South, the division that seemingly no one wants to win, the division that collectively has not had a winning week when each of its four teams have played, the division in which no team has won more than two consecutive games and every team has had a three-game skid.
NFL
Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out
With Kenny Pickett downgraded to out, Pittsburgh will be going forward with its opening-game starter for Week 15. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
NFL
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky could be on short leash Sunday vs. Panthers
After taking an extra few days to announce their decision, the Steelers officially will start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. Depending on how it begins, it all might be short-lived. Sources say that while Pittsburgh is moving forward with Trubisky as the starter today in Carolina,...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion) was ruled out against the Broncos. Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered an ankle injury and did not return against the Saints. Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson...
NFL
NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule). The Cowboys were on the cusp of losing to the one-win Texans last weekend, but an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive improved Dallas to 10-3. With the 'Boys visiting Jacksonville on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence gives them a taste of their own medicine, leading the Jaguars to a late-game, comeback win.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects
No two players are the same. When evaluating prospects, however, it is helpful to compare their skill sets to those of NFL players. This exercise can show what the future might hold. Below I make aspirational comparisons for the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects. It is far from guaranteed...
NFL
Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful
Just who will start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be announced just yet, but it's looking unlikely it will be rookie Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Carolina Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.
NFL
Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool
Army's Andre Carter II, a highly touted edge-rushing prospect who has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But suddenly, he might have to defer his dream of playing professional football because of a new agreement in the United States military's annual budget, which was passed by Congress on Thursday.
NFL
Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame of Sunday's NFC South game against the Saints and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced. "He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16
DL Zach Allen (hand) ruled out. OG Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out versus New Orleans, per coach Arthur Smith. WR D.J. Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers. WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) questionable. S Xavier Woods (ankle) questionable. 2022 · 3-10-0 INJURIES.
NFL
Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023
Want more NFL trades? You may be in luck as soon as 2023. At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) Week 15’s Monday Night Football matchup pits two teams experiencing unprecedented struggles under their head coaches. The 4-9 Rams already have their most losses in a season during the Sean McVay era and are guaranteed their first losing season since 2016. The Packers,...
