For the second consecutive year, the NFL and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through gameday stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change will come to life on the field in Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office, and social justice grant partners. New elements this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

2 DAYS AGO