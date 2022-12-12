ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyote seen in video attacking girl in Woodland Hills has been euthanized, officials say

The coyote that attacked a young girl in front of her Woodland Hills home has been euthanized, wildlife officials announced.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said with the help of USDA Wildlife Services, the coyote was captured near where the attack occurred on Friday.

Since the attack, wildlife officers began searching through wooded areas and behind fences.

Coyote attacks young child on Woodland Hills front lawn

Doorbell video shows a coyote drag a young girl on the front lawn of a Woodland Hills home until her father chases the animal off.

"A DNA sample of the coyote was taken and its DNA profile was compared to the sample taken from the attack victim's pants and was a perfect match," read a statement from CDFW.

Surveillance video showed the wild animal stroll up behind the toddler, grab her by the leg and start to drag her away. Her father hears her screaming and is able to save his daughter from the coyote.

The animal boldly stays on the street watching until he makes further efforts to scare it away. The girl is recovering and was not seriously injured.

CDFW has since concluded their investigation.

Earlier this year, one Woodland Hills resident captured video of a coyote sneaking into her home through the doggie door.

Coyote sneaks into Woodland Hills home

A coyote prowling a Woodland Hills neighborhood made its way right into a home, and it was all caught on home surveillance video.

ABC7

ABC7

