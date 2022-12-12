Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster
Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
Carolina Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ stock is on the rise. Behind Wilks’ belief in smash-mouth football and solid, opportunistic defense, Carolina has won three of its last four games and now controls its playoff destiny. If the Panthers (5-8) win out, they’ll be NFC South champions. Tampa Bay (6-7) is […]
Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup
When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick
Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Eagles select RB Bijan Robinson in McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0
With the Philadelphia Eagles focusing on capturing home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, many teams are already turning thier attention to the NFL Draft. The Eagles are going to have to keep one eye on each, because they currently own the New Orleans Saints pick,...
Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris
Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
Nick Sirianni Sets Record Straight on "Emotionless" Jalen Hurts
Meanwhile, the Eagles QB sends a message to his doubters
NBC Sports
Eagles’ dangerous offense about to get even more dangerous
When Dallas Goedert got hurt against the Commanders back on Nov. 14 it was fair to wonder how the Eagles would survive without him. They’ve done more than survive. Over the last month, while Goedert has been on Injured Reserve, the Eagles went 4-0 and have had the best offense in the NFL, averaging 426 yards per game.
usflnewsroom.com
Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub
The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
Comments / 0