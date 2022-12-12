Read full article on original website
architizer.com
The Chamber Church // BUZZ / Büro Ziyu Zhuang
The Chamber Church aims to create a spatial container that both respects the past and looks towards the future. It shall provide a religious experience and secular touch. Looking backwards we find the archetypes of architectural associations in history. The design echoes the memories associated with them, but interprets them in a timeless modernity creating a sense of the future.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
architizer.com
Architectural Drawings: 8 Landmark Public Parks in Plan
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Great public parks have become cornerstones of culture. As some of the most important spaces in a community, they celebrate gathering and...
architizer.com
University of Economics HCMC // WINHOUSE Architecture & Construction
“Creating an impressive architecture work that not only bears the local identity but also becomes the highlight of the whole region, deserves to be a symbol of Vietnam’s educational development era.”. With the message of “Community connection – Spreading knowledge – Sustainable development”, we are heading towards the model...
Lexington contemporary with indoor koi pond is on a different scale
Listed for $2.99m, this home stands out in a town known for its history and modern architecture. A quaint footbridge, an indoor koi pond, a horse-riding ring, and 1.44 acres of gated serenity. This Lexington contemporary on the market for $2,998,000 is anything but cookie-cutter. The mansion at 12 Solomon...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
The tourist attractions you can't visit in 2023
While most of the world is open again, not every attraction survived the pandemic unscathed. Some have taken advantage of the pause in tourism to remodel or upgrade infrastructure, while others have said goodbye forever.
architizer.com
FMM21 origami house // estúdio kmmk
The big challenge to design Origami House was the L shaped plot. The sun orientation is very tricky, because the sun rays hit the facades directly. To protect the glass openings it is necessary a lot of horizontal and vertical elements to generate shadows. To minimize the use of materials and improve performance these elements were designed like a Japanese origami, providing less use of concrete and more protection against the heat.
architizer.com
Trazas de Pontevedra: AGi Architects’ Plan for Enhancing Galicia’s Archaeological Heritage
Trazas de Pontevedra – The project Trazas de Pontevedra was initiated by a public competition organized by the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda. The competition sought the best intervention for 18 Galician-Roman settlements in the province of Pontevedra, Spain. AGi architects were selected for the project, which focuses on musealisation and enhancement of the sites. The first stage of the project was carried out in three of the 18 sites, laying the foundation for the entire project. The goal is to create a network for the reinterpretation of Galicia’s archaeological landscape. AGi’s approach to the project is sensitive and respectful to the surrounding environment of each site. The aim is to provide a distinct, simple, and sustainable identity for each site, offering a unique experience for visitors and driving local tourism.
architizer.com
V-Ray 6 for SketchUp Brings a Stunning Palm Springs Home to Life
Chaos has recently launched V-Ray 6 for SketchUp, a 3D rendering software that connects SketchUp’s modeling software with V-Ray’s photorealistic rendering plug-in. The result is an incredibly powerful, speedy, and straightforward tool that takes photorealistic renderings and architectural animations to the next level. In addition, architects who use...
architizer.com
Kendeda Building: A Model of Sustainable Design by The Miller Hull Partnership
The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design – The Kendeda Building was created to foster environmental education, research, and a public forum for community outreach. As the first Living Building of its kind in the Southeast US, the project sets a new standard for sustainability. The Living Building Challenge is the world’s most rigorous proven performance sustainability certification standard for buildings. A Full Certified Living Building needs to meet all 20 Imperatives of the Challenge, which are divided into seven areas: Place, Water, Energy, Health + Happiness, Materials, Equity, and Beauty. The design of The Kendeda Building demonstrates that Living Buildings are possible in even the most challenging climates.
architizer.com
Small Cities, Big Ideas: 7 Mini Metropolises With International Clout
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Urban regeneration takes many forms, from reimagining structures after deindustrialization to developing creative schemes for...
architizer.com
Akumal Monterrey // Sordo Madaleno
Akumal Monterrey is a new residential project being developed in the Monterrey metropolitan area of San Pedro Garza García, a vibrant zone that is a landmark in Mexico’s northeast for its rapid urban and commercial expansion. Topography, panoramic views, and a residential context are the three factors that...
People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
architizer.com
Panama Perfection: IM-KM’s Casa Loro Wins “Best in Show” in 2022 LaCantina Competition
The 5th Annual Best of LaCantina competition saw its most inspiring range of entries to date, with a diverse range of stunning architectural designs submitted from the United States and beyond, each utilizing the unique qualities of LaCantina Doors‘ systems to blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Of the top projects submitted this year, a striking residence in Panama — Casa Loro — scooped the prestigious title of “Best in Show”. Its designers, the Panama and US-based firm IM-KM Architecture and Planning — led by Kristin and Ivan Morales — win a trip to next year’s AIA Conference, complete with travel and accommodation.
